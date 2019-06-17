HNA Technology Investments : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited
海 航 科 技 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2086)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Cui Yijun (Chairman)
Mr. Zheng Xuedong (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Xu Jie
Mr. Wong Chi Ho
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Mr. Guo Dan
Dr. Lin Tat Pang
Ms. O Wai
There are 3 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves is set out below:
Audit Committee
Dr. Lin Tat Pang (Chairman)
Mr. Guo Dan
Ms. O Wai
Remuneration Committee
Dr. Lin Tat Pang (Chairman)
Mr. Guo Dan
Mr. Zheng Xuedong
Nomination Committee
Mr. Guo Dan (Chairman)
Dr. Lin Tat Pang
Mr. Wong Chi Ho
Hong Kong, 17 June 2019
Disclaimer
