HNA TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LTD

(8210)
HNA Technology Investments : List of Directors and Their Role and Function

07/17/2019 | 12:55am EDT

HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited

海 航 科 技 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2086)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Jiang Hao (Chairman)

Mr. Zheng Xuedong (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Xu Jie

Mr. Wang Jing

Mr. Wong Chi Ho

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Guo Dan

Dr. Lin Tat Pang

Ms. O Wai

There are 3 Board committees. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves is set out below:

Audit Committee

Dr. Lin Tat Pang (Chairman)

Mr. Guo Dan

Ms. O Wai

Remuneration Committee

Dr. Lin Tat Pang (Chairman)

Mr. Guo Dan

Mr. Zheng Xuedong

Nomination Committee

Mr. Guo Dan (Chairman)

Dr. Lin Tat Pang

Mr. Wong Chi Ho

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019

Disclaimer

Advanced Card Systems Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 04:54:01 UTC
