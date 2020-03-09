Log in
HNA Technology Investments : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

03/09/2020 | 12:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited

海 航 科 技 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2086)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 to approve, among other matters, the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and to consider the payment of a final dividend (if any).

By order of the Board of

HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited

Jiang Hao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Mr. Jiang Hao, Mr. Xu Jie, Mr. Wang Jing, Mr. Peng Zhi and Mr. Wong Chi Ho, one non- executive director, namely Mr. Kwan Kin Man Keith and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Guo Dan, Dr. Lin Tat Pang and Ms. O Wai.

Disclaimer

HNA Technology Investments Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 04:02:07 UTC
