HNA Technology Investments : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited

海 航 科 技 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2086)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 to approve, among other matters, the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and to consider the payment of a final dividend (if any).

By order of the Board of

HNA Technology Investments Holdings Limited

Jiang Hao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive directors, namely Mr. Jiang Hao, Mr. Xu Jie, Mr. Wang Jing, Mr. Peng Zhi and Mr. Wong Chi Ho, one non- executive director, namely Mr. Kwan Kin Man Keith and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Guo Dan, Dr. Lin Tat Pang and Ms. O Wai.