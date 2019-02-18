HNI Corporation : Releases 2018 Social Responsibility Report

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) released today its 2018 Corporate
Social Responsibility Report. The report describes the Corporation’s
commitment as a responsible corporate citizen and highlights the
Corporation’s contributions toward making its communities better places
to live and work, and its products more environmentally sustainable.
“This report describes how the principles of corporate social
responsibility and good corporate citizenship are ingrained and
fundamental to who we are as HNI. We are proud to publish this Corporate
Social Responsibility Report outlining our commitment to these
principles,” said Jeff Lorenger, HNI Corporation, President and Chief
Executive Officer.
The report is available on the Corporation’s
website at www.hnicorp.com/who-we-are.
About HNI Corporation
HNI Corporation is a NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing
products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI
Corporation is a leading global office furniture manufacturer and is the
nation's leading manufacturer of hearth products. The Corporation's
strong brands have leading positions in their markets. More information
can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.
