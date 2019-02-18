Log in
HNI Corporation : Releases 2018 Social Responsibility Report

0
02/18/2019

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) released today its 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report. The report describes the Corporation’s commitment as a responsible corporate citizen and highlights the Corporation’s contributions toward making its communities better places to live and work, and its products more environmentally sustainable.

“This report describes how the principles of corporate social responsibility and good corporate citizenship are ingrained and fundamental to who we are as HNI. We are proud to publish this Corporate Social Responsibility Report outlining our commitment to these principles,” said Jeff Lorenger, HNI Corporation, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The report is available on the Corporation’s website at www.hnicorp.com/who-we-are.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is a NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI Corporation is a leading global office furniture manufacturer and is the nation's leading manufacturer of hearth products. The Corporation's strong brands have leading positions in their markets. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
