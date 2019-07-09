HNI Corporation : Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss second quarter fiscal 2019 results on:

Thursday, July 25, 2019

11:00 a.m. Eastern

10:00 a.m. Central

8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, please dial:

1-877-512-9166 (Toll-free)

Conference ID: 8295057

Assistance is available throughout the teleconference meeting. Press *0 to request Operator Assistance.

A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at http://www.hnicorp.com (under Investors – News Releases and Events). A replay of the webcast will be made available at the website address above and a replay of the call will be available from Thursday, July 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Thursday, August 1, 2019, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To access a replay of the call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 – Conference ID: 8295057.

HNI Corporation plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2019 results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after market close.

If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation’s Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@hnicorp.com.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is a NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI Corporation is a leading global office furniture manufacturer and is the nation's leading manufacturer of hearth products. The Corporation's strong brands have leading positions in their markets. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005887/en/