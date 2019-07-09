Log in
HNI CORP

(HNI)
07/09 04:00:12 pm
34.925 USD   +0.47%
HNI Corporation : Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results Conference Call

07/09/2019 | 04:55pm EDT

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss second quarter fiscal 2019 results on:

Thursday, July 25, 2019
11:00 a.m. Eastern
10:00 a.m. Central
8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, please dial:
1-877-512-9166 (Toll-free)
Conference ID: 8295057

Assistance is available throughout the teleconference meeting. Press *0 to request Operator Assistance.

A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at http://www.hnicorp.com (under Investors – News Releases and Events). A replay of the webcast will be made available at the website address above and a replay of the call will be available from Thursday, July 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Thursday, August 1, 2019, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To access a replay of the call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 – Conference ID: 8295057.

HNI Corporation plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2019 results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 after market close.

If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation’s Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@hnicorp.com.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is a NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI Corporation is a leading global office furniture manufacturer and is the nation's leading manufacturer of hearth products. The Corporation's strong brands have leading positions in their markets. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 313 M
EBIT 2019 157 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Debt 2019 179 M
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 1 506 M
Chart HNI CORP
Duration : Period :
HNI Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HNI CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 40,0  $
Last Close Price 34,8  $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey D. Lorenger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry B. Porcellato Chairman
Marshall H. Bridges Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Brian E. Stern Independent Director
Cheryl A. Francis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HNI CORP-1.89%1 516
MSA SAFETY INC10.01%4 035
BIC-20.64%3 508
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD4.86%2 504
STEELCASE INC.16.99%2 025
COTT CORP-9.10%1 774
