HNI Corporation : Announces New Chairman of Board of Directors

02/12/2020

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) announced today the election of Jeff Lorenger as Chairman of its Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Lorenger has served as President since April 2018 and Chief Executive Officer since June 2018. Mr. Lorenger joined HNI Corporation in 1998 and held multiple executive level positions prior to his election as President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Board also appointed Larry Porcellato as its Lead Director. Mr. Porcellato served as Chairman of the Board from January 2019 and prior to that as Lead Director. Mr. Porcellato has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2004. In his added capacity as Lead Director, Mr. Porcellato will preside at executive sessions of the Board and serve as liaison between the independent directors and the Chairman.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is a NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI Corporation is a leading global office furniture manufacturer and is the nation's leading manufacturer of hearth products. The Corporation's strong brands have leading positions in their markets. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 257 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 109 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,72x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 1 620 M
Chart HNI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HNI Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HNI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 38,00  $
Last Close Price 37,83  $
Spread / Highest target 0,45%
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey D. Lorenger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry B. Porcellato Chairman
Marshall H. Bridges Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian E. Stern Independent Director
Cheryl A. Francis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HNI CORPORATION1.63%1 620
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED10.95%5 455
BIC4.92%3 196
COTT CORPORATION18.26%2 128
ASKUL CORPORATION7.61%1 656
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%1 184
