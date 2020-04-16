HNI Corporation : First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results Conference Call

Log in
04/16/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) will host its quarterly conference call for investors to discuss first quarter fiscal 2020 results on:

Thursday, April 23, 2020
11:00 a.m. Eastern
10:00 a.m. Central
9:00 a.m. Mountain
8:00 a.m. Pacific

To participate in the call, please dial:
1-877-512-9166 (Toll-free)
Conference ID: 1049187

Assistance is available throughout the
teleconference meeting. Press *0 to request
Operator Assistance.

A live webcast of the call will be available on HNI Corporation’s website at http://www.hnicorp.com (under Investors – News Releases and Events). A replay of the webcast will be made available at the website address above and a replay of the call will be available from Thursday, April 23, 2020, 1:00 p.m. (Central) through Thursday, April 30, 2020, 10:59 p.m. (Central). To access a replay of the call, please dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 – Conference ID: 1049187.

HNI Corporation plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2020 results on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after market close.

If you have any questions, please contact HNI Corporation’s Investor Relations Department at investorrelations@hnicorp.com.

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation is a NYSE traded company (ticker symbol: HNI) providing products and solutions for the home and workplace environments. HNI Corporation is a leading global office furniture manufacturer and is the nation's leading manufacturer of hearth products. The Corporation's strong brands have leading positions in their markets. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com.


