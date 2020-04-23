HNI : Presents Q1 2020 HNI Corporation Earnings Presentation

This release contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP), including statements regarding the expected effects on our business, financial condition and results of operations from the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "confident", or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effect on people and the economy; the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation
assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Q1 2020 Conference Call
Agenda
I. Pandemic Crisis Response Update
II. Financial Results & Scenario Analysis
III. Strategic Framework
IV. Q&A
Pandemic Response Update
Taking a balanced approach to address the crisis - prioritizing the health and well-being of all HNI members, while successfully navigating this crisis.
Safety and health measures: • Members working remotely • Physical layout of facilities reorganized • Frequency and depth of routine cleanings increased
Community and health provider support:
Producing PPE to donate
Supporting production of PPE by others
Donating funds to local organizations
3. Cost reduction efforts:
Salaries temporarily reduced
Board retainers temporarily reduced
Members furloughed
4. Additional cash flow support:
Share repurchase activity temporarily suspended
Planned capital expenditure reduced
Pandemic Response Update
Operating in primary locations
Open location
Closed location
Location currently closed, but reopening scheduled
Office manufacturing
4 of 4 campuses open
Office distribution
8 of 8 open
Hearth manufacturing
2 of 4 open
Hearth distribution
2 of 2 open
Domestic operations only;
PCR & Hong Kong
locations open
India closed
Pandemic Response Update
Gaining insight into potential future demand trends from:
Recent U.S. order trends - Office Furniture & Hearth Products
Year-to-datetrends in China
Comparison to previous recessions
Post-pandemic opportunities:
Work-from-home
Go-forwardoffice configurations
Architectural products
Shift away from multi-family housing toward single-family housing
Elevated remodel activity post shelter-in-place
Q1 2020 Review
Organic revenue -2.5% YoY organically
Office Furniture -4.3% YoY and Hearth Products +2.6% YoY organically
Gross margin expanded 220 bps (non-GAAP)year-over-year to 37.6%
Operating income (non-GAAP) grew 279% year-over-year
Operating margin expanded 220 bps year-over-year to 3.0%
Reported EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.21 compared to $0.02
Quarter-endingliquidity (cash plus borrowing availability): >$350 million
2020 Scenario Analysis*
Decremental EBIT Margin*
25%
Free Cash Flow
= or > Dividend
Year-End Debt
~2019 year-end
Covenant Compliant
Yes
*Includes significant cost actions.
Capital Structure Stress Test
Can support nearly $270 million in debt with no earnings
Should remain covenant compliant, even in a scenario in which we have little to no earnings.
Supported by $77MM of D&A.
Stress test is not an outlook or a scenario
Meant to illustrate the financial flexibility of business model.
Long-Term Strategic Framework
Goal: Drive significant annual profitability and free cash flow improvements.
More details will be provided later this year, post the period of pandemic pressure.
Q&A
Q1 2020 Details - Segments
$ change
% change
Segment Breakdown
1Q20
1Q19
F/(U)
Basis Pt Change
Sales
Office Furniture (1)
$338.4
$353.5
($15.1)
(4.3%)
Hearth Products (2)
$130.3
$125.9
$4.4
3.5%
Total
$468.7
$479.5
($10.8)
(2.2%)
Operating Profit
Office Furniture (3)
($33.2)
($1.7)
($31.5)
NM
Office Furniture Operating Margin (4)
(9.8%)
(0.5%)
-930
Hearth Products
$20.7
$17.6
$3.1
17.4%
Hearth Operating Margin
15.9%
14.0%
190
General Corporate
($11.2)
($12.2)
$1.0
8.5%
Interest Income (Expense)
($1.8)
($2.1)
$0.3
Income Before Taxes
($25.5)
$1.6
($27.1)
Organic down -2.5%;Supplies-driven channel down -0.4%; Contract organic sales down -8.1%
New construction up 4.7%; remodel and retrofit products up 1.9%
Non-GAAPoperating profit of $2.8M up compared to prior year non-GAAP operating profit of -$1.7M
Non-GAAPoperating margin of 0.8% up compared to PY non-GAAP operating margin of -0.5%
Q1 2020 Details
$ change
% change
Income Statement
1Q20
1Q19
F/(U)
Basis Pt Change
Net Sales
$468.7
$479.5
($10.8)
(2.2%)
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (excluding restructuring and transition costs)
176.0
169.6
6.4
3.8%
% of Net Sales (1)
37.6%
35.4%
220
Transition Costs (2)
-
-
-
GAAP Gross Profit
$176.0
$169.6
$6.4
3.8%
% of Net Sales
37.6%
35.4%
220
Freight & Distribution
49.9
50.7
0.8
(1.6%)
% of Net Sales
10.6%
10.6%
0
Non-GAAP Other SG&A (excluding F&D; restructuring charges)
112.2
115.2
3.0
(2.6%)
% of Net Sales
23.9%
24.0%
-10
Restructuring Charges (COVID-19 costs) (2)
5.0
Impairment Charges (3)
32.7
(32.7)
Operating Income
($23.7)
$3.7
($27.4)
NM
% of Net Sales
(5.1%)
0.8%
-590
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$13.9
$3.7
$10.3
278.9%
% of Net Sales
3.0%
0.8%
220
Net Income attributable to HNI Corp
($23.9)
$1.0
($24.9)
NM
% of Net Sales
(5.1%)
0.2%
-530
EPS (diluted) - GAAP
($0.56)
$0.02
($0.58)
NM
EPS (diluted) - Non-GAAP
$0.21
$0.02
$0.19
950.0%
Shares (diluted)
42.6
44.1
Gross profit margin expanded compared to prior year primarily driven by price/cost and productivity (net of investment), partially offset by volume
One-timecosts related to the COVID-19 pandemic
Impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets
See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations in appendix.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI's financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI's financial performance and operations. While HNI's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI's operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures within this earnings release: organic sales, gross profit, operating income (loss), operating profit (loss), income taxes, net income (loss), and net income (loss) per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI's overall effective tax rate for the period, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments.
The sales adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of acquiring small hearth companies. The transactions excluded for purposes of our other non-GAAP financial information included in this earnings release include impairments of goodwill and intangible assets, and non-recurring costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This earnings release also contains a forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2020. We provide such non-GAAP measures to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to the most comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share is highly variable and difficult to predict and estimate, and is dependent on future events which are uncertain or outside of our control. These may include unanticipated charges related to asset impairments (fixed assets, intangibles, or goodwill), unanticipated acquisition related costs, and other unanticipated nonrecurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. We expect the variability of these charges to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our GAAP earnings per diluted share.