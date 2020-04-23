HNI : Presents Q1 2020 HNI Corporation Earnings Presentation

Log in
04/23/2020

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

April 23, 2020

1

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP), including statements regarding the expected effects on our business, financial condition and results of operations from the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "will," "would," "could," "confident", or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its effect on people and the economy; the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; changing legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation

assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

2

Q1 2020 Conference Call

Agenda

I. Pandemic Crisis Response Update

II. Financial Results & Scenario Analysis

III. Strategic Framework

IV. Q&A

3

Pandemic Response Update

Taking a balanced approach to address the crisis - prioritizing the health and well-being of all HNI members, while successfully navigating this crisis.

  1. Safety and health measures:
    Members working remotely
    Physical layout of facilities reorganized
    Frequency and depth of routine cleanings increased
  2. Community and health provider support:
  • Producing PPE to donate
  • Supporting production of PPE by others
  • Donating funds to local organizations
    3. Cost reduction efforts:
  • Salaries temporarily reduced
  • Board retainers temporarily reduced
  • Members furloughed

4. Additional cash flow support:

  • Share repurchase activity temporarily suspended
  • Planned capital expenditure reduced

4

Pandemic Response Update

Operating in primary locations

Open location

Closed location

Location currently closed, but reopening scheduled

Office manufacturing

4 of 4 campuses open

Office distribution

8 of 8 open

Hearth manufacturing

2 of 4 open

Hearth distribution

2 of 2 open

Domestic operations only;

PCR & Hong Kong

locations open

India closed

5

Pandemic Response Update

Gaining insight into potential future demand trends from:

  • Recent U.S. order trends - Office Furniture & Hearth Products
  • Year-to-datetrends in China
  • Comparison to previous recessions

Post-pandemic opportunities:

  • Work-from-home
  • Go-forwardoffice configurations
  • Architectural products
  • Shift away from multi-family housing toward single-family housing
  • Elevated remodel activity post shelter-in-place

6

Q1 2020 Review

  • Organic revenue -2.5% YoY organically
  • Office Furniture -4.3% YoY and Hearth Products +2.6% YoY organically
  • Gross margin expanded 220 bps (non-GAAP)year-over-year to 37.6%
  • Operating income (non-GAAP) grew 279% year-over-year
  • Operating margin expanded 220 bps year-over-year to 3.0%
  • Reported EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.21 compared to $0.02

Non-GAAP Net Income/Non-GAAP EPS

Non-GAAP EBITDA/Margin

$60,000

$1.20

$90,000

16%

$80,000

$50,000

$1.00

14%

$70,000

12%

$40,000

$0.80

$60,000

10%

$50,000

$30,000

$0.60

8%

$40,000

6%

$20,000

$0.40

$30,000

4%

$20,000

$10,000

$0.20

2%

$10,000

$0

$0.00

$0

0%

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Net Income (non-GAAP)

EPS (non-GAAP)

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)

7

Liquidity and Leverage

  • Quarter-endingdebt levels: $230 million
  • Quarter-endinggross leverage ratio: ~1.0x
  • Existing lending agreements gross leverage covenant: 3.5x TTM EBITDA
  • First debt maturity: 2023
  • Quarter-endingliquidity (cash plus borrowing availability): >$350 million

8

2020 Scenario Analysis*

Decremental EBIT Margin*

25%

Free Cash Flow

= or > Dividend

Year-End Debt

~2019 year-end

Covenant Compliant

Yes

*Includes significant cost actions.

9

Capital Structure Stress Test

Can support nearly $270 million in debt with no earnings

  • Should remain covenant compliant, even in a scenario in which we have little to no earnings.
  • Supported by $77MM of D&A.

Stress test is not an outlook or a scenario

  • Meant to illustrate the financial flexibility of business model.

10

Long-Term Strategic Framework

Goal: Drive significant annual profitability and free cash flow improvements.

More details will be provided later this year, post the period of pandemic pressure.

11

Q&A

12

Q1 2020 Details - Segments

$ change

% change

Segment Breakdown

1Q20

1Q19

F/(U)

Basis Pt Change

Sales

Office Furniture (1)

$338.4

$353.5

($15.1)

(4.3%)

Hearth Products (2)

$130.3

$125.9

$4.4

3.5%

Total

$468.7

$479.5

($10.8)

(2.2%)

Operating Profit

Office Furniture (3)

($33.2)

($1.7)

($31.5)

NM

Office Furniture Operating Margin (4)

(9.8%)

(0.5%)

-930

Hearth Products

$20.7

$17.6

$3.1

17.4%

Hearth Operating Margin

15.9%

14.0%

190

General Corporate

($11.2)

($12.2)

$1.0

8.5%

Interest Income (Expense)

($1.8)

($2.1)

$0.3

Income Before Taxes

($25.5)

$1.6

($27.1)

  1. Organic down -2.5%;Supplies-driven channel down -0.4%; Contract organic sales down -8.1%
  2. New construction up 4.7%; remodel and retrofit products up 1.9%
  3. Non-GAAPoperating profit of $2.8M up compared to prior year non-GAAP operating profit of -$1.7M
  4. Non-GAAPoperating margin of 0.8% up compared to PY non-GAAP operating margin of -0.5%

13

Q1 2020 Details

$ change

% change

Income Statement

1Q20

1Q19

F/(U)

Basis Pt Change

Net Sales

$468.7

$479.5

($10.8)

(2.2%)

Non-GAAP Gross Profit (excluding restructuring and transition costs)

176.0

169.6

6.4

3.8%

% of Net Sales (1)

37.6%

35.4%

220

Transition Costs (2)

-

-

-

GAAP Gross Profit

$176.0

$169.6

$6.4

3.8%

% of Net Sales

37.6%

35.4%

220

Freight & Distribution

49.9

50.7

0.8

(1.6%)

% of Net Sales

10.6%

10.6%

0

Non-GAAP Other SG&A (excluding F&D; restructuring charges)

112.2

115.2

3.0

(2.6%)

% of Net Sales

23.9%

24.0%

-10

Restructuring Charges (COVID-19 costs) (2)

5.0

Impairment Charges (3)

32.7

(32.7)

Operating Income

($23.7)

$3.7

($27.4)

NM

% of Net Sales

(5.1%)

0.8%

-590

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$13.9

$3.7

$10.3

278.9%

% of Net Sales

3.0%

0.8%

220

Net Income attributable to HNI Corp

($23.9)

$1.0

($24.9)

NM

% of Net Sales

(5.1%)

0.2%

-530

EPS (diluted) - GAAP

($0.56)

$0.02

($0.58)

NM

EPS (diluted) - Non-GAAP

$0.21

$0.02

$0.19

950.0%

Shares (diluted)

42.6

44.1

  1. Gross profit margin expanded compared to prior year primarily driven by price/cost and productivity (net of investment), partially offset by volume
  2. One-timecosts related to the COVID-19 pandemic
  3. Impairment charges related to goodwill and intangible assets

See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations in appendix.

14

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI's financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI's financial performance and operations. While HNI's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI's operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures within this earnings release: organic sales, gross profit, operating income (loss), operating profit (loss), income taxes, net income (loss), and net income (loss) per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI's overall effective tax rate for the period, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments.

The sales adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of acquiring small hearth companies. The transactions excluded for purposes of our other non-GAAP financial information included in this earnings release include impairments of goodwill and intangible assets, and non-recurring costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This earnings release also contains a forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2020. We provide such non-GAAP measures to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to the most comparable GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share is highly variable and difficult to predict and estimate, and is dependent on future events which are uncertain or outside of our control. These may include unanticipated charges related to asset impairments (fixed assets, intangibles, or goodwill), unanticipated acquisition related costs, and other unanticipated nonrecurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. We expect the variability of these charges to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our GAAP earnings per diluted share.

15

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Three Months Ended 3/28/2020

Three Months Ended 3/30/2019

Office

Office

(Dollars in millions)

Furniture

Hearth

Total

Furniture

Hearth

Total

Sales as reported (GAAP)

$338.4

$130.3

$468.7

$353.5

$125.9

$479.5

% change from PY

(4.3%)

3.5%

(2.2%)

Less: Impact of Acquisitions and Divestures

-

1.1

1.1

-

-

-

Organic sales (non-GAAP)

$338.4

$129.3

$467.6

$353.5

$125.9

$479.5

% change from PY

(4.3%)

2.6%

(2.5%)

16

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

As reported (GAAP)

  • of net sales Tax %

Impairment charges

COVID-19 costs

Results (non-GAAP)

  • of net sales Tax %

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

As reported (GAAP)

  • of net sales Tax %

Impairment charges

Results (non-GAAP)

  • of net sales Tax %

Three Months Ended 3/28/2020

Gross

Operating

Net

Diluted

Profit

Income

Tax

Income

EPS

$176.0

($23.7)

($1.6)

($23.9)

($0.56)

37.6%

(5.1%)

(5.1%)

6.4%

-

32.7

4.0

28.7

0.67

-

5.0

0.6

4.4

0.10

$176.0

$13.9

$2.9

$9.2

$0.21

37.6%

3.0%

2.0%

24.1%

Three Months Ended 3/30/2019

Gross

Operating

Net

Diluted

Profit

Income

Tax

Income

EPS

$169.6

$3.7

$0.5

$1.0

$0.02

35.4%

0.8%

0.2%

34.8%

-

-

-

-

0.00

$169.6

$3.7

$0.5

$1.0

$0.02

35.4%

0.8%

0.2%

34.8%

17

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

Office Furniture

Hearth Products

Three Months Ended

Percent

Three Months Ended

Percent

(Dollars in millions)

Change

Change

3/28/2020

3/30/2019

3/28/2020

3/30/2019

Operating profit as reported (GAAP)

($33.2)

($1.7)

NM

$20.7

$17.6

17.4%

% of net sales

(9.8%)

(0.5%)

15.9%

14.0%

Restructuring charges

-

-

Impairment charges

32.7

-

-

-

COVID-19 costs

3.4

-

-

-

Operating profit (non-GAAP)

$2.8

($1.7)

263.5%

$20.7

$17.6

17.4%

% of net sales

0.8%

(0.5%)

15.9%

14.0%

18

Disclaimer

HNI Corporation published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 12:17:03 UTC
