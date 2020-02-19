HNI : Presents Q4 2019 HNI Corporation Earnings Presentation

This release contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP).Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including "anticipate," "believe," "could," "confident," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "hope," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade
policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; changing
legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Q4 2019 Conference Call Agenda
Q4 2019 Review
What went as or better than expected
What didn't play out as anticipated
Q4 2019 Detail
Segment revenue and profitability detail
Total company margin highlights
2020 Guidance
Revenue and EPS
Segment revenue outlook
Margin expectations
Seasonality
Summary Commentary
Q4 2019 Review
Q4 2019 Highlights:
Organic revenue growth was 3.9% (Office Furniture +6% and Hearth Products -1%)
Gross margin expanded 50 bps (non-GAAP)year-over-year to 38.0%
Operating income (non-GAAP) grew 12.3% year-over-year; operating margin expanded 80 bps year-over-year to 10.5%
Reported EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.12 (a record) compared to guidance of $1.03-$1.13 (bottom left)
EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) expanded 90 bps year-over-year to 13.7%, highest level in over 15 years
Q4 2019 Review (cont.)
What went as expected:
Margins benefitted from cost and expense control
Gross margin expected to expand again in 2020
Contract furniture revenue was in line and continued to benefit from solid industry conditions
Furniture segment growth expected in 2020
Free cash flow exceeded expectations and we returned $136M to shareholders in 2019
Balance sheet in strong position, providing capacity to support strategic growth initiatives
Q4 2019 Review (cont.)
What didn't play out as anticipated:
Hearth segment revenue - Holiday timing and slow ramp of new construction business (bottom left)
Supplies furniture growth - Growth was a solid 9%, but holiday sales in e-commerce lower than expected (bottom right)
No impact on long-term strategy:
Confidence supports increased 2020 investments
Investments to drive growth, margin improvement, and free cash flow next 3-5 years
Hearth Products Segment Revenue/Organic Growth
Q4 2019 Details - Segments
$ change
% change
Segment Breakdown
4Q19
4Q18
F/(U)
Basis Pt Change
Sales
Office Furniture (1)
$449.4
$429.6
$19.8
4.6%
Hearth Products (2)
$166.7
$168.5
($1.8)
(1.1%)
Total
$616.1
$598.1
$18.0
3.0%
Operating Profit
Office Furniture (3)
$35.7
$11.1
$24.6
NM
Office Furniture Operating Margin (4)
7.9%
2.6%
530
Hearth Products
$39.6
$36.1
$3.5
9.6%
Hearth Operating Margin
23.8%
21.4%
240
General Corporate
($11.5)
($3.4)
($8.2)
(241.0%)
Interest Income (Expense)
($1.8)
($2.1)
$0.2
Income Before Taxes
$61.9
$41.8
$20.2
Organic up +5.9%; Supplies-driven channel up 8.5%; Contract organic sales up +3.0% (+0.4% as reported)
New construction down 1.3%; remodel and retrofit products down 0.9%
Non-GAAPoperating profit of $36.9M up compared to prior year non-GAAP operating profit of $26.5M
Non-GAAPoperating margin of 8.2% up compared to PY non-GAAP operating margin of 6.2%
Q4 2019 Details
$ change
% change
Income Statement
4Q19
4Q18
F/(U)
Basis Pt Change
Net Sales
$616.1
$598.1
$18.0
3.0%
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (excluding restructuring and transition costs)
233.9
224.5
9.4
4.2%
% of Net Sales (1)
38.0%
37.5%
50
Transition Costs (2)
-
0.6
0.6
GAAP Gross Profit
$233.9
$223.9
$10.0
4.5%
% of Net Sales
38.0%
37.4%
60
Freight & Distribution
57.2
56.8
(0.4)
0.6%
% of Net Sales
9.3%
9.5%
-20
Non-GAAP Other SG&A (excluding F&D; restructuring charges)
111.8
109.9
(1.9)
1.8%
% of Net Sales
18.1%
18.4%
-30
Restructuring Charges (2)
1.2
0.3
(0.9)
Impairment Charges (3)
13.1
13.1
Operating Income
$63.8
$43.8
$20.0
NM
% of Net Sales
10.4%
7.3%
300
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$64.9
$57.8
$7.1
12.3%
% of Net Sales
10.5%
9.7%
80
Net Income attributable to HNI Corp
$47.6
$32.4
$15.2
47.1%
% of Net Sales
7.7%
5.4%
230
EPS (diluted) - GAAP
$1.10
$0.73
$0.37
50.7%
EPS (diluted) - Non-GAAP
$1.12
$0.97
$0.15
15.5%
Shares (diluted)
43.1
44.3
Gross profit margin expanded compared to prior year primarily driven by price/cost and productivity (net of investment), partially offset by volume and mix.
Includes costs related to previously announced facility closures and structural realignments of office furniture and hearth facilities.
PY impairment charges related to goodwill on small office furniture company.
See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations in appendix.
2020 Financial Outlook
Guidance:
Net Sales - Consolidated of $2.30B to $2.35B (up 2.5% to 4.5% yr/yr)
Office furniture revenue up 2% to 4% yr/yr
Hearth products revenue up 4% to 6% yr/yr
Annual effective tax rate of 22.5% to 23.0%
Earnings per diluted share $2.60 to $2.90
Commentary:
Similar seasonality to 2018 and 2019; majority of 2020 generated in 2H
Minimal profit in seasonally-soft Q1
Negative impact on international business from coronavirus included in guidance
Summary Comments
Q4 results demonstrate performance HNI can drive
Both segments expected to report solid growth in 2020
2020 growth investments increasing; will drive sustained revenue growth, margin expansion, and free cash flow generation over the next 3-5 years
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI's financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI's financial performance and operations. While HNI's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI's operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures within this earnings release: organic sales, gross profit, operating income, operating profit, EBITDA, income taxes, net income, and net income per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI's overall effective tax rate for the period, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments.
The sales adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies. The transactions excluded for purposes of our other non-GAAP financial information included in this earnings release for all periods presented include restructuring charges, impairment charges, and/or transition costs. Restructuring charges incurred in the current year periods presented are primarily comprised of severance costs related to a structural realignment in the office furniture segment. Transition costs incurred in connection with this realignment include member relocation costs. In the prior year periods presented, costs were incurred as part of the previously announced closures of the hearth manufacturing facilities in Paris, Kentucky and Colville, Washington and the office furniture manufacturing facility in Orleans, Indiana, and structural realignments in China. Prior year restructuring charges include severance costs, while transition costs incurred include production move costs. Specific transactions in the prior year periods include impairment of closed manufacturing facilities held for sale, a nonrecurring gain on the recovery of an impaired long-lived asset, and impairments of goodwill, intangibles, and other long-lived assets.
This earnings release also contains a forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2020. We provide such non-GAAP measures to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to a forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share without unreasonable efforts because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share is highly variable and difficult to predict and estimate, and is dependent on future events which are uncertain or outside of our control. These may include unanticipated charges related to asset impairments (fixed assets, intangibles, or goodwill), unanticipated acquisition related costs, and other unanticipated nonrecurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. We expect the variability of these charges to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our GAAP earnings per diluted share.
