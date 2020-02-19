HNI : Presents Q4 2019 HNI Corporation Earnings Presentation

Log in
02/19/2020 | 10:07pm EST

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

February 20, 2020

1

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking" statements based on current expectations regarding future plans, events, outlook, objectives, financial performance, expectations for sales growth, and earnings per diluted share (GAAP and non-GAAP).Forward-looking statements can be identified by words including "anticipate," "believe," "could," "confident," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "hope," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or other similar words, phrases, or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Corporation's actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results. These risks include but are not limited to: the levels of office furniture needs and housing starts; overall demand for the Corporation's products; general economic and market conditions in the United States and internationally; industry and competitive conditions; the consolidation and concentration of the Corporation's customers; the Corporation's reliance on its network of independent dealers; change in trade

policy; changes in raw material, component, or commodity pricing; market acceptance and demand for the Corporation's new products; changing

legal, regulatory, environmental, and healthcare conditions; the risks associated with international operations; the potential impact of product defects; the various restrictions on the Corporation's financing activities; an inability to protect the Corporation's intellectual property; impacts of tax legislation; and force majeure events outside the Corporation's control. A description of these risks and additional risks can be found in the Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

2

Q4 2019 Conference Call Agenda

Q4 2019 Review

  1. What went as or better than expected
  2. What didn't play out as anticipated

Q4 2019 Detail

  1. Segment revenue and profitability detail
  2. Total company margin highlights

2020 Guidance

  1. Revenue and EPS
  2. Segment revenue outlook
  3. Margin expectations
  4. Seasonality

Summary Commentary

3

Q4 2019 Review

Q4 2019 Highlights:

  • Organic revenue growth was 3.9% (Office Furniture +6% and Hearth Products -1%)
  • Gross margin expanded 50 bps (non-GAAP)year-over-year to 38.0%
  • Operating income (non-GAAP) grew 12.3% year-over-year; operating margin expanded 80 bps year-over-year to 10.5%
  • Reported EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.12 (a record) compared to guidance of $1.03-$1.13 (bottom left)
  • Q4 EPS (non-GAAP) grew 16% year-over-year; EBITDA (non-GAAP) grew 10% year-over-year
  • EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) expanded 90 bps year-over-year to 13.7%, highest level in over 15 years

Non-GAAP Net Income/Non-GAAP EPS

$60,000

$1.20

$50,000

$1.00

$40,000

$0.80

$30,000

$0.60

$20,000

$0.40

$10,000

$0.20

$0

$0.00

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Net Income (non-GAAP)

EPS (non-GAAP)

Non-GAAP EBITDA/Margin

$90,000

16.0%

$80,000

14.0%

$70,000

12.0%

$60,000

10.0%

$50,000

8.0%

$40,000

6.0%

$30,000

$20,000

4.0%

$10,000

2.0%

$0

0.0%

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)

4

Q4 2019 Review (cont.)

What went as expected:

  1. Margins benefitted from cost and expense control
    • Gross margin expected to expand again in 2020
  3. Contract furniture revenue was in line and continued to benefit from solid industry conditions
    • Furniture segment growth expected in 2020
  5. Free cash flow exceeded expectations and we returned $136M to shareholders in 2019
    • Balance sheet in strong position, providing capacity to support strategic growth initiatives

$250

$62

$34

$200

$1

$150

$118

$96

$118

$67

$113

$100

$79

$3

$40

$53

$43

$49

$34

$50

$18

$14

$10

$43

$44

$46

$48

$50

$51

$52

$0

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Dividends

Buybacks, net

CapEx

Acquisitions

Oper CF

5

Q4 2019 Review (cont.)

What didn't play out as anticipated:

  1. Hearth segment revenue - Holiday timing and slow ramp of new construction business (bottom left)
  2. Supplies furniture growth - Growth was a solid 9%, but holiday sales in e-commerce lower than expected (bottom right)

No impact on long-term strategy:

  • Confidence supports increased 2020 investments
  • Investments to drive growth, margin improvement, and free cash flow next 3-5 years

Hearth Products Segment Revenue/Organic Growth

$180,000

12.0%

$160,000

10.0%

$140,000

8.0%

$120,000

6.0%

$100,000

4.0%

$80,000

2.0%

$60,000

0.0%

$40,000

$20,000

(2.0%)

$0

(4.0%)

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Hearth Products Segment Revenue

Organic Growth

Office Furniture Segment Revenue/Organic Growth

$600,000

10.0%

8.0%

$500,000

6.0%

$400,000

4.0%

$300,000

2.0%

0.0%

$200,000

(2.0%)

$100,000

(4.0%)

$0

(6.0%)

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Office Furniture Segment Revenue

Organic Growth

6

Q4 2019 Details - Segments

$ change

% change

Segment Breakdown

4Q19

4Q18

F/(U)

Basis Pt Change

Sales

Office Furniture (1)

$449.4

$429.6

$19.8

4.6%

Hearth Products (2)

$166.7

$168.5

($1.8)

(1.1%)

Total

$616.1

$598.1

$18.0

3.0%

Operating Profit

Office Furniture (3)

$35.7

$11.1

$24.6

NM

Office Furniture Operating Margin (4)

7.9%

2.6%

530

Hearth Products

$39.6

$36.1

$3.5

9.6%

Hearth Operating Margin

23.8%

21.4%

240

General Corporate

($11.5)

($3.4)

($8.2)

(241.0%)

Interest Income (Expense)

($1.8)

($2.1)

$0.2

Income Before Taxes

$61.9

$41.8

$20.2

  1. Organic up +5.9%; Supplies-driven channel up 8.5%; Contract organic sales up +3.0% (+0.4% as reported)
  2. New construction down 1.3%; remodel and retrofit products down 0.9%
  3. Non-GAAPoperating profit of $36.9M up compared to prior year non-GAAP operating profit of $26.5M
  4. Non-GAAPoperating margin of 8.2% up compared to PY non-GAAP operating margin of 6.2%

7

Q4 2019 Details

$ change

% change

Income Statement

4Q19

4Q18

F/(U)

Basis Pt Change

Net Sales

$616.1

$598.1

$18.0

3.0%

Non-GAAP Gross Profit (excluding restructuring and transition costs)

233.9

224.5

9.4

4.2%

% of Net Sales (1)

38.0%

37.5%

50

Transition Costs (2)

-

0.6

0.6

GAAP Gross Profit

$233.9

$223.9

$10.0

4.5%

% of Net Sales

38.0%

37.4%

60

Freight & Distribution

57.2

56.8

(0.4)

0.6%

% of Net Sales

9.3%

9.5%

-20

Non-GAAP Other SG&A (excluding F&D; restructuring charges)

111.8

109.9

(1.9)

1.8%

% of Net Sales

18.1%

18.4%

-30

Restructuring Charges (2)

1.2

0.3

(0.9)

Impairment Charges (3)

13.1

13.1

Operating Income

$63.8

$43.8

$20.0

NM

% of Net Sales

10.4%

7.3%

300

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$64.9

$57.8

$7.1

12.3%

% of Net Sales

10.5%

9.7%

80

Net Income attributable to HNI Corp

$47.6

$32.4

$15.2

47.1%

% of Net Sales

7.7%

5.4%

230

EPS (diluted) - GAAP

$1.10

$0.73

$0.37

50.7%

EPS (diluted) - Non-GAAP

$1.12

$0.97

$0.15

15.5%

Shares (diluted)

43.1

44.3

  1. Gross profit margin expanded compared to prior year primarily driven by price/cost and productivity (net of investment), partially offset by volume and mix.
  2. Includes costs related to previously announced facility closures and structural realignments of office furniture and hearth facilities.
  3. PY impairment charges related to goodwill on small office furniture company.

See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations in appendix.

8

2020 Financial Outlook

Guidance:

Net Sales - Consolidated of $2.30B to $2.35B (up 2.5% to 4.5% yr/yr)

  • Office furniture revenue up 2% to 4% yr/yr
  • Hearth products revenue up 4% to 6% yr/yr

Annual effective tax rate of 22.5% to 23.0%

Earnings per diluted share $2.60 to $2.90

Commentary:

  • Similar seasonality to 2018 and 2019; majority of 2020 generated in 2H
  • Minimal profit in seasonally-soft Q1
  • Negative impact on international business from coronavirus included in guidance

9

Summary Comments

  • Q4 results demonstrate performance HNI can drive
  • Both segments expected to report solid growth in 2020
  • 2020 growth investments increasing; will drive sustained revenue growth, margin expansion, and free cash flow generation over the next 3-5 years

10

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial information as defined by Securities and Exchange Commission Regulation G. Pursuant to the requirements of this regulation, reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial information to HNI's financial statements as prepared in accordance with GAAP are included below and throughout this earnings release. This information gives investors additional insights into HNI's financial performance and operations. While HNI's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating HNI's operations, this information should be considered supplemental and not in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures within this earnings release: organic sales, gross profit, operating income, operating profit, EBITDA, income taxes, net income, and net income per diluted share (i.e., EPS). These measures are adjusted from the comparable GAAP measures to exclude the impacts of the selected items as summarized in the table below. Generally, non-GAAP EPS is calculated using HNI's overall effective tax rate for the period, as this rate is reflective of the tax applicable to most non-GAAP adjustments.

The sales adjustments to arrive at our non-GAAP organic sales information included in this earnings release excludes the impact of closing and divesting small office furniture companies. The transactions excluded for purposes of our other non-GAAP financial information included in this earnings release for all periods presented include restructuring charges, impairment charges, and/or transition costs. Restructuring charges incurred in the current year periods presented are primarily comprised of severance costs related to a structural realignment in the office furniture segment. Transition costs incurred in connection with this realignment include member relocation costs. In the prior year periods presented, costs were incurred as part of the previously announced closures of the hearth manufacturing facilities in Paris, Kentucky and Colville, Washington and the office furniture manufacturing facility in Orleans, Indiana, and structural realignments in China. Prior year restructuring charges include severance costs, while transition costs incurred include production move costs. Specific transactions in the prior year periods include impairment of closed manufacturing facilities held for sale, a nonrecurring gain on the recovery of an impaired long-lived asset, and impairments of goodwill, intangibles, and other long-lived assets.

This earnings release also contains a forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal year 2020. We provide such non-GAAP measures to investors on a prospective basis for the same reasons we provide it to investors on a historical basis. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of our forward-looking estimate of non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to a forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share without unreasonable efforts because certain information needed to make a reasonable forward-looking estimate of GAAP earnings per diluted share is highly variable and difficult to predict and estimate, and is dependent on future events which are uncertain or outside of our control. These may include unanticipated charges related to asset impairments (fixed assets, intangibles, or goodwill), unanticipated acquisition related costs, and other unanticipated nonrecurring items not reflective of ongoing operations. We expect the variability of these charges to have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our GAAP earnings per diluted share.

11

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Three Months Ended 12/28/2019

Three Months Ended 12/29/2018

(Dollars in millions)

Office

Office

Furniture

Hearth

Total

Furniture

Hearth

Total

Sales as reported (GAAP)

$449.4

$166.7

$616.1

$429.6

$168.5

$598.1

% change from PY

4.6%

(1.1%)

3.0%

Less: Impact of Acquisitions and Divestures

-

-

-

5.1

-

5.1

Organic sales (non-GAAP)

$449.4

$166.7

$616.1

$424.4

$168.5

$592.9

% change from PY

5.9%

(1.1%)

3.9%

Twelve Months Ended 12/28/2019

Twelve Month Ended 12/29/2018

Office

Office

Furniture

Hearth

Total

Furniture

Hearth

Total

Sales as reported (GAAP)

$1,697.2

$549.8

$2,246.9

$1,706.1

$551.8

$2,257.9

% change from PY

(0.5%)

(0.4%)

(0.5%)

Less: Impact of Acquisitions and Divestures

-

-

-

23.1

-

23.1

Organic sales (non-GAAP)

$1,697.2

$549.8

$2,246.9

$1,682.9

$551.8

$2,234.8

% change from PY

0.8%

(0.4%)

0.5%

12

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

Three Months Ended 12/28/2019

Gross

Operating

Net

Diluted

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Profit

Income

Tax

Income

EPS

As reported (GAAP)

$233.9

$63.8

$14.3

$47.6

$1.10

% of net sales

38.0%

10.3%

7.7%

Tax %

23.1%

Restructuring charges

-

1.2

0.3

0.9

0.02

Impairment charges

-

-

-

-

0.00

Transition costs

-

-

-

-

0.00

Results (non-GAAP)

$233.9

$64.9

$14.6

$48.5

$1.12

% of net sales

38.0%

10.5%

7.9%

Tax %

23.1%

Three Months Ended 12/29/2018

Gross

Operating

Net

Diluted

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Profit

Income

Tax

Income

EPS

As reported (GAAP)

$223.9

$43.8

$9.4

$32.4

$0.73

% of net sales

37.4%

7.3%

5.4%

Tax %

22.4%

Restructuring charges

-

0.3

0.1

0.3

0.01

Impairment charges

-

13.1

3.3

9.7

0.22

Transition costs

0.6

0.6

0.1

0.4

0.01

Results (non-GAAP)

$224.5

$57.8

$12.8

$42.8

$0.97

% of net sales

37.5%

9.7%

7.2%

Tax %

23.2%

13

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

Twelve Months Ended 12/28/2019

Gross

Operating

Net

Diluted

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Profit

Income

Tax

Income

EPS

As reported (GAAP)

$833.8

$151.3

$32.2

$110.5

$2.54

% of net sales

37.1%

6.7%

4.9%

Tax %

22.6%

Restructuring charges

-

2.4

0.5

1.8

0.04

Impairment charges

-

-

-

-

-

Transition costs

-

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.00

Results (non-GAAP)

$833.8

$153.9

$32.8

$112.5

$2.59

% of net sales

37.1%

6.8%

5.0%

22.6%

Twelve Months Ended 12/29/2018

Gross

Operating

Net

Diluted

Profit

Income

Tax

Income

EPS

As reported (GAAP)

$835.0

$128.2

$25.4

$93.4

$2.11

% of net sales

37.0%

5.7%

4.1%

Tax %

21.4%

Restructuring charges

-

2.3

0.6

1.7

0.04

Impairment charges

-

13.4

3.5

9.9

0.22

Transition costs

2.3

2.3

0.5

1.7

0.04

Results (non-GAAP)

$837.3

$146.2

$30.0

$106.7

$2.41

% of net sales

37.1%

6.5%

4.7%

22.0%

14

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

Office Furniture

Hearth Products

Three Months Ended

Percent

Three Months Ended

Percent

(Dollars in millions)

12/28/2019

12/29/2018

Change

12/28/2019

12/29/2018

Change

Operating profit as reported (GAAP)

$35.7

$11.1

NM

$39.6

$36.1

9.6%

% of net sales

7.9%

2.6%

23.8%

21.4%

Restructuring charges

1.2

0.2

-

0.2

Impairment charges

-

14.9

-

-

Transition costs

-

0.4

-

0.1

Operating profit (non-GAAP)

$36.9

$26.5

39.2%

$39.6

$36.4

8.6%

% of net sales

8.2%

6.2%

23.8%

21.6%

15

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

Office Furniture

Hearth Products

(Dollars in millions)

Twelve Months Ended

Percent

Twelve Months Ended

Percent

12/28/2019

12/29/2018

Change

12/28/2019

12/29/2018

Change

Operating profit as reported (GAAP)

$103.9

$76.0

36.8%

$94.3

$91.4

3.2%

% of net sales

6.1%

4.5%

17.2%

16.6%

Restructuring charges

2.4

1.5

-

0.8

Impairment charges

-

14.9

-

0.3

Transition costs

0.2

1.6

-

0.6

Operating profit (non-GAAP)

$106.5

$94.0

13.3%

$94.3

$93.1

1.3%

% of net sales

6.3%

5.5%

17.2%

16.9%

16

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

Operating Income (EBIT)

2018

2019

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

As reported (GAAP)

$

3.7

$

27.1

$

53.6

$

43.8

$

3.7

$

23.2

$

60.7

$

63.8

Restructuring and impairment charges

1.3

0.8

0.1

13.4

-

0.9

0.3

1.2

Transition costs

1.3

0.3

0.2

0.6

-

-

0.2

-

Non-GAAP Operating Income (EBIT)

6.3

28.2

53.9

57.8

3.7

24.2

61.1

64.9

Depreciation and Amortization

18.4

18.8

18.6

18.9

19.0

19.4

19.4

19.6

Non-GAAP EBITDA

$

24.7

$

47.0

$

72.5

$

76.7

$

22.7

$

43.6

$

80.5

$

84.5

Debt

250.1

296.4

286.5

240.8

175.2

Debt / TTM EBITDA (non-GAAP)

1.1x

1.4x

1.3x

1.1x

0.8x

Net Income

2018

2019

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

As reported (GAAP)

$

2.5

$

18.6

$

39.9

$

32.4

$

1.0

$

15.8

$

46.1

$

47.6

Restructuring and impairment charges

1.0

0.6

0.1

10.0

-

0.7

0.2

0.9

Transition costs

0.9

0.2

0.1

0.4

-

-

0.2

-

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

4.4

$

19.4

$

40.1

$

42.8

$

1.0

$

16.5

$

46.5

$

48.5

Earnings Per Share

2018

2019

(Per share data in dollars)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

As reported (GAAP)

$

0.06

$

0.42

$

0.89

$

0.73

$

0.02

$

0.36

$

1.07

$

1.10

Restructuring and impairment charges

0.02

0.02

0.00

0.23

-

0.02

0.01

0.02

Transition costs

0.02

0.00

0.01

0.01

-

-

0.00

-

Non-GAAP EPS

$

0.10

$

0.44

$

0.90

$

0.97

$

0.02

$

0.38

$

1.08

$

1.12

17

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (cont.)

Hearth Products Sales

2018

2019

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

As reported (GAAP)

$124.2

$119.7

$139.4

$168.5

$125.9

$116.5

$140.6

$166.7

Less: Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Organic Sales (non-GAAP)

$124.2

$119.7

$139.4

$168.5

$125.9

$116.5

$140.6

$166.7

Office Furniture Sales

2018

2019

(Dollars in millions)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

As reported (GAAP)

$380.9

$423.9

$471.7

$429.6

$353.5

$409.5

$484.8

$449.4

Less: Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures

8.5

5.0

4.5

5.1

-

-

-

-

Organic Sales (non-GAAP)

$372.4

$418.8

$467.2

$424.4

$353.5

$409.5

$484.8

$449.4

18

Disclaimer

HNI Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 03:06:08 UTC
