HOANG ANH GIA LAI AGRICULTURAL JSC

HOANG ANH GIA LAI AGRICULTURAL JSC

(HNG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC : HAGL Agrico announces the transaction date for additional listed shares

0
08/30/2019 | 01:01am EDT

HAGL Agrico announces the first trading day of additional listed shares on HOSE with the following contents:

Securities type

common share

Stock code

HNG

Par value

VND 10,000

Number of additional listed shares

221,710,000 shares

Reason for additional listing

Converting convertible bonds into shares

Number of shares after additional listing

1,108,553,895 shares

Total par value of additional listed shares

VND 11,085,538,950,000

Effective date of listing change

28 August 2019

First trading date of additional listed shares

05 September 2019

For more information: link download

Disclaimer

Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 05:00:04 UTC
Financials (VND)
Sales 2016 -
EBIT 2016 -
Net income 2016 -
Debt 2016 -
Yield 2016 -
P/E ratio 2016 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
Capi. / Sales2016 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capitalization 19 178 B
Chart HOANG ANH GIA LAI AGRICULTURAL JSC
Duration : Period :
Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 17 300,00  VND
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
My Hanh Thi Vo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Duc Nguyen Doan Chairman
Son Truong Vo Director
Anh Quan Nguyen Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Huyen Lan Thi Vo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOANG ANH GIA LAI AGRICULTURAL JSC838
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO LTD--.--%31 139
MUYUAN FOODS CO LTD--.--%23 493
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS INC-6.51%10 018
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%7 951
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%6 962
