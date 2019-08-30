Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC : HAGL Agrico announces the transaction date for additional listed shares

HAGL Agrico announces the first trading day of additional listed shares on HOSE with the following contents:
|
Securities type
|
|
common share
|
Stock code
|
|
HNG
|
Par value
|
|
VND 10,000
|
Number of additional listed shares
|
|
221,710,000 shares
|
Reason for additional listing
|
|
Converting convertible bonds into shares
|
Number of shares after additional listing
|
|
1,108,553,895 shares
|
Total par value of additional listed shares
|
|
VND 11,085,538,950,000
|
Effective date of listing change
|
|
28 August 2019
|
First trading date of additional listed shares
|
|
05 September 2019
For more information: link download
Disclaimer
Hoang Anh Gia Lai Agricultural JSC published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 05:00:04 UTC