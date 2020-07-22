Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  HOCHDORF Holding AG    HOCN   CH0024666528

HOCHDORF HOLDING AG

(HOCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOCHDORF : 2020 interim results better than previous year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 12:16pm EDT

HOCHDORF Group Press Release: Business Update

Hochdorf, 22 July 2020 - The 2019 interim results for HOCHDORF Holding Ltd were strongly influenced by value adjustments (EBITDA CHF -39.4 million; EBIT CHF -52.4 million). With the publication of the Annual Report 2019 in March 2020, the Board of Directors announced that the EBITDA covenant of CHF >0 for the first half of 2020 was not considered a risk. The HOCHDORF Group now confirms compliance with the EBITDA covenant of CHF >0 as of 30.06.2020. There are also signs that the HOCHDORF Group has achieved a slightly positive result at EBIT level.

Details of the half-yearly result will be published by the HOCHDORF Group on 17 August 2020.

Contact: Dr Christoph Hug, Head of Corporate Communications HOCHDORF Group, Tel:+41 (0)41 914 65 62 / +41 (0)79 859 19 23, christoph.hug@hochdorf.com.

About the HOCHDORF Group:
The HOCHDORF Group, based in Hochdorf, achieved a consolidated gross sales revenue of CHF 456.8 million in 2019. It is one of the leading foodstuff companies in Switzerland, employing over 618 staff as of 31.12.2019. Made from natural ingredients such as milk, whey and oil seeds, HOCHDORF products have been contributing to our health and well-being since 1895 - from babies to senior citizens. Its customers include the food industry and the wholesale and retail sectors and its products are sold in over 70 countries. The shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (ISIN CH0024666528).

Disclaimer

HOCHDORF Holding AG published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 16:15:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HOCHDORF HOLDING AG
12:16pHOCHDORF : 2020 interim results better than previous year
PU
06/30HOCHDORF : Jürg Oleas is elected as Chair of the Board of Directors
PU
06/25HOCHDORF : Geza Somogyi appointed COO of the HOCHDORF Group
PU
06/15HOCHDORF : Answers to the shareholder questions to the AGM on Agenda Item 8
PU
06/05HOCHDORF : Information about the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2020
PU
05/25HOCHDORF : Nanette Haubensak appointed CFO of the HOCHDORF Group
PU
03/192019 : A challenging year of transformation
PU
02/18HOCHDORF : Board of Directors of HOCHDORF must be recomposed
PU
01/16HOCHDORF : Our response to questions raised by Stichting General Holdings
PU
2019HOCHDORF : receives motion to convene Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 300 M 322 M 322 M
Net income 2020 -6,94 M -7,46 M -7,46 M
Net Debt 2020 198 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 132 M 141 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 618
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart HOCHDORF HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
HOCHDORF Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHDORF HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 37,50 CHF
Last Close Price 62,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 4,84%
Spread / Average Target -39,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Pfeilschifter Chief Executive Officer & MD-Dairy Ingredients
Jürg Oleas Chairman
Geza Somogyi Chief Operating Officer
Nanette Haubensak Chief Financial Officer
Markus Bühlmann Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOCHDORF HOLDING AG-25.48%141
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.16.35%29 684
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED78.58%18 510
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED10.95%18 065
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED39.35%10 403
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.41%9 451
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group