Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  HOCHDORF Holding AG    HOCN   CH0024666528

HOCHDORF HOLDING AG

(HOCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HOCHDORF : Information about the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 03:36am EDT

HOCHDORF Group Press Release: Annual General Meeting 2020

Hochdorf, 5 June 2020 -HOCHDORF Holding Ltd today issued its invitation to the Annual General Meeting. At the AGM on 30 June the following candidates are standing for election to the HOCHDORF Holding Ltd Board of Directors: Markus Bühlmann (re-election), Jürg Oleas, Andreas Herzog, Jean-Philippe Rochat and Ralph Siegl (all first-time candidates). The Board of Directors also decided to include a minority shareholder request for a special audit on the AGM agenda.

The HOCHDORF Holding Ltd AGM, which was postponed to 30 June 2020, will take place without shareholder attendance on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Voting will take place electronically and via postal votes using an independent proxy.

Candidates for election to the Board of Directors
As previously announced on 18 February 2020, the following members of the Board of Directors are standing down: Bernhard Merki, Jörg Riboni, Markus Kalberer and Dr Walter Locher.

In selecting the new candidates for election to the Board of Directors, the Personnel and Remuneration Committee focused on the essential skill set for the HOCHDORF Group. In addition to the re-election of Markus Bühlmann, the Board of Directors is proposing Jürg Oleas, Andreas Herzog, Jean-Philippe Rochat and Ralph Siegl as new board members.

Jürg Oleas is proposed for election as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors. Jürg Oleas, Jean-Philippe Rochat and Ralph Siegl are proposed for election to the Personnel and Remuneration Committee.

Based on the discussions it has held, the Board of Directors is convinced that it is offering shareholders the opportunity to elect a professional board with a balanced skill set, which has the strong support of the three largest shareholders in the company in particular.

Request for special audit on the basis of Art. 697 Swiss Code of Obligations
In advance of the AGM, the Board of Directors is responding to the questions raised by a minority shareholder (see page 3) and a request for a special audit. It takes the view that the shareholder's request relates to questions that are of importance to a significant number of shareholders in the light of developments in the HOCHDORF Group over the past two years. Given this situation, the Board of Directors considers it crucial that the company's shareholders are provided with absolute transparency in all issues that are important to them, to enable them to regain confidence in the company and in its management team.

The Board of Directors therefore recommends that the shareholders accept the proposal if they are not fully satisfied with the answers of the Board of Directors and the auditors to the questions asked by the shareholder or if they have any doubts. In order to allow shareholders to form an opinion in this respect, the Board of Directors will publish its answers and the answers of the auditors on the company's website on 15 June 2020.

For the presentation of the Board of Directors candidates standing for election and to review the shareholder's questions, please open the PDF document at the end of the press release.

Contact: Dr Christoph Hug, Head of Corporate Communications HOCHDORF Group, Tel: +41 (0)41 914 65 62 / +41 (0)79 859 19 23, christoph.hug@hochdorf.com.

About the HOCHDORF Group
The HOCHDORF Group, based in Hochdorf, achieved a consolidated gross sales revenue of CHF 456.8 million in 2019. It is one of the leading foodstuff companies in Switzerland, employing over 618 staff as of 31.12.2019. Made from natural ingredients such as milk, whey and oil seeds, HOCHDORF products have been contributing to our health and well-being since 1895 - from babies to senior citizens. Its customers include the food industry and the wholesale and retail sectors and its products are sold in over 70 countries. The shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (ISIN CH0024666528).

Disclaimer

HOCHDORF Holding AG published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 07:35:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HOCHDORF HOLDING AG
03:36aHOCHDORF : Information about the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2020
PU
05/25HOCHDORF : Nanette Haubensak appointed CFO of the HOCHDORF Group
PU
03/192019 : A challenging year of transformation
PU
02/18HOCHDORF : Board of Directors of HOCHDORF must be recomposed
PU
01/16HOCHDORF : Our response to questions raised by Stichting General Holdings
PU
2019HOCHDORF : receives motion to convene Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
2019HOCHDORF : Closing of the sale of the Pharmalys stake to Pharmalys Invest Holdin..
PU
2019HOCHDORF : Amir Mechria converts part of Mandatory Convertible Bond
PU
2019HOCHDORF : extends syndicated loan and agrees an additional CHF 30 million credi..
PU
2019HOCHDORF : Frank Hoogland to leave the HOCHDORF Group at the end of March 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 300 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2020 -6,94 M -7,27 M -7,27 M
Net Debt 2020 198 M 207 M 207 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 135 M 141 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 618
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart HOCHDORF HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
HOCHDORF Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHDORF HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 37,50 CHF
Last Close Price 63,70 CHF
Spread / Highest target 2,04%
Spread / Average Target -41,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -84,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Pfeilschifter Chief Executive Officer & MD-Dairy Ingredients
Bernhard Merki Chairman
Christoph Peternell Chief Operating Officer
Jürgen Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Walter Locher Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOCHDORF HOLDING AG-23.44%141
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.66%24 519
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED63.93%16 552
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-4.60%15 031
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.33%9 083
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED28.83%9 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group