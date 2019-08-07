Hochdorf : Sale of HOCHDORF South Africa Ltd

HOCHDORF Group Press Release: Notice of Completion

Sale of HOCHDORF South Africa Ltd

Hochdorf, 7 August 2019 -As part of its focusing strategy, HOCHDORF Holding Ltd has sold its 90% stake in HOCHDORF South Africa Ltd to African Chocolate Café Ltd, as announced on July 8, 2019. The sale will take place retroactively to 30.06.2019. The transaction details will be published in the half-year report on 20 August 2019.

Contact: Dr Christoph Hug, Head of Corporate Communications HOCHDORF Group, Tel: +41 (0)41 914 65 62 / +41 (0)79 859 19 23, christoph.hug@hochdorf.com.

The HOCHDORF Group, based in Hochdorf, achieved a consolidated gross sales revenue of CHF 561.0 million in 2018. It is one of the leading foodstuff companies in Switzerland, employing over 694 staff as of 31.12.2018. Made from natural ingredients such as milk, wheat germ and oil seeds, HOCHDORF products have been contributing to our health and wellbeing since 1895 - from babies to senior citizens. Its customers include the food industry and the wholesale and retail sectors. Its products are sold in over 90 countries. The shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (ISIN CH0024666528).