Hochschild Mining to restart operations at Peru mines

Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining on Monday said it would restart production at its Inmaculada and Pallancata mines in Peru, targeting full output from these locations in the coming weeks.

The miner, which operates two mines in southern Peru and one in Argentina, said it would reissue its full-year forecast once full production is achieved and the overall impact of the output suspensions due to COVID-19-related restrictions were clear.

Last month, Hochschild withdrew its 2020 forecast citing the uncertainties related to the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it has met all requirements mandated by the local government to restart operations at the two mines in Southern Peru.

Hochschild had recently restarted operations at its San Jose Mine in Argentina.

