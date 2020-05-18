Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hochschild Mining plc    HOC   GB00B1FW5029

HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC

(HOC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/15 11:35:11 am
161.4 GBp   +8.91%
02:34aHochschild Mining to restart operations at Peru mines
RE
04/22HOCHSCHILD MINING : Production Report for the 3 months ended 31 March 2020
AQ
03/20HOCHSCHILD MINING : Best of the brokers
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hochschild Mining to restart operations at Peru mines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:34am EDT

Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining on Monday said it would restart production at its Inmaculada and Pallancata mines in Peru, targeting full output from these locations in the coming weeks.

The miner, which operates two mines in southern Peru and one in Argentina, said it would reissue its full-year forecast once full production is achieved and the overall impact of the output suspensions due to COVID-19-related restrictions were clear.

Last month, Hochschild withdrew its 2020 forecast citing the uncertainties related to the coronavirus crisis.

The company said it has met all requirements mandated by the local government to restart operations at the two mines in Southern Peru.

Hochschild had recently restarted operations at its San Jose Mine in Argentina.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.08% 73.1692 Delayed Quote.8.80%
GOLD 0.30% 1762.95 Delayed Quote.14.79%
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC 8.91% 161.4 Delayed Quote.-11.80%
SILVER 1.97% 17.227 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.03% 67.584 Delayed Quote.12.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
02:34aHochschild Mining to restart operations at Peru mines
RE
04/22HOCHSCHILD MINING : Production Report for the 3 months ended 31 March 2020
AQ
03/20HOCHSCHILD MINING : Best of the brokers
AQ
03/18HOCHSCHILD MINING : temporarily shuts Peruvian operations on virus worries
RE
02/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rebounds as new virus cases drop, housebuilders..
RE
01/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Defensive stocks buoy FTSE 100 before U.S.-China trade d..
RE
01/15Hochschild Mining posts better than expected 2019 production
RE
2019MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD : . - Termination of the Option Agreement for Indra Projec..
AQ
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Recharged trade hopes boost FTSE, mid-caps hit 15-month ..
RE
2019LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE enjoys best day since July; mid-caps gain for fourt..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 629 M
EBIT 2020 133 M
Net income 2020 29,6 M
Debt 2020 3,29 M
Yield 2020 1,54%
P/E ratio 2020 19,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,31x
EV / Sales2020 1,60x
EV / Sales2021 1,10x
Capitalization 1 004 M
Chart HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Hochschild Mining plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,36 $
Last Close Price 1,95 $
Spread / Highest target 39,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio Bustamante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Eduardo Hochschild Beeck Non-Executive Chairman
Eduardo Landin Navarro Chief Operating Officer
Ramón Barúa Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Born Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC-11.80%1 006
NEWMONT CORPORATION56.27%54 495
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION64.01%49 921
POLYUS-0.67%22 280
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.66.49%20 470
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED11.88%16 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group