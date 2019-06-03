Log in
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06/03/2019 | 05:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.06.2019 / 11:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: December 31, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: December 31, 2018 German: https://www.berichte.hochtief.de/gb18/ English: https://www.reports.hochtief.com/gr18/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 30, 2019 German: https://www.berichte.hochtief.de/hb19/ English: https://www.reports.hochtief.com/hr19/


03.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Opernplatz 2
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

818383  03.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=818383&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
