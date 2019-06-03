DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



03.06.2019 / 11:37

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: December 31, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: December 31, 2018 German: https://www.berichte.hochtief.de/gb18/ English: https://www.reports.hochtief.com/gr18/ Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: June 30, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: June 30, 2019 German: https://www.berichte.hochtief.de/hb19/ English: https://www.reports.hochtief.com/hr19/

