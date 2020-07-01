Log in
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/01/2020 | 03:30am EDT

01.07.2020 / 09:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2020
Address: http://www.berichte.hochtief.de/berichte/1.jhtml

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 03, 2020
Address: http://www.reports.hochtief.com/reports/1.jhtml

01.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Alfredstraße 236
45133 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1083195  01.07.2020 

© EQS 2020
