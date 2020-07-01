DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



01.07.2020 / 09:27

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 03, 2020

Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 03, 2020

