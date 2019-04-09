HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
0
04/09/2019 | 09:30am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09.04.2019 / 15:28
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Street:
Opernplatz 2
Postal code:
45128
City:
Essen Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900Y25S8NZIYTT924
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 March 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
0.12 %
8.30 %
8.42 %
70646707
Previous notification
N/A %
N/A %
N/A %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0006070006
82160
%
0.12 %
Total
82160
0.12 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Securities Lending
open
52427
0.07 %
Total
52427
0.07 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call Option
31.03.2026
Physical
5617666
7.95 %
Put Option
31.03.2026
Physical
5617666
7.95 %
CFD
28.03.2029
Cash
172523
0.24 %
Swap
31.12.2030
Cash
22244
0.03 %
Call Warrant
31.12.2030
Cash
1200
0.002 %
Total
5813633
8.23 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
GSAM Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L. P.
%
%
%
.
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
%
%
%
.
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
%
%
%
Goldman Sachs International
%
8.20 %
8.20 %
.
%
%
%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
%
%
%
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Ad 7.b.2: The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 7.95% each were not aggregated as they related to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Goldman Sachs International can acquire 7.95% of the voting rights in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft only once.
Date
05 Apr 2019
09.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de