HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Street: Opernplatz 2 Postal code: 45128 City: Essen

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900Y25S8NZIYTT924

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 27 March 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.12 % 8.30 % 8.42 % 70646707 Previous notification N/A % N/A % N/A % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006070006 82160 % 0.12 % Total 82160 0.12 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Securities Lending open 52427 0.07 % Total 52427 0.07 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Call Option 31.03.2026 Physical 5617666 7.95 % Put Option 31.03.2026 Physical 5617666 7.95 % CFD 28.03.2029 Cash 172523 0.24 % Swap 31.12.2030 Cash 22244 0.03 % Call Warrant 31.12.2030 Cash 1200 0.002 % Total 5813633 8.23 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % GSAM Holdings LLC % % % Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L. P. % % % . % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC % % % . % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % % Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % % Goldman Sachs International % 8.20 % 8.20 % . % % % The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % % Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GmBH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Ad 7.b.2: The put and call options amounting to a percentage of 7.95% each were not aggregated as they related to a collar transaction under which, on a consolidated basis, Goldman Sachs International can acquire 7.95% of the voting rights in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft only once.

Date

05 Apr 2019

