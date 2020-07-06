Log in
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07/06/2020 | 11:30am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft / Stock Buyback
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06.07.2020 / 17:27
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure in accordance with Art 5 (1) b) and (3) of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 in conjunction with Art 2 (2) and (3) Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on stock buyback
July 6, 2020

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, Essen, Germany
WKN: 607000
ISIN: DE0006070006

In the period from June 29, 2020 until including June 30, 2020 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft acquired a total of 5,850 shares under the terms of its current stock buyback program. The aggregate number of shares acquired by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft under the terms of its current stock buyback program to date amounts to 1,512,607.

The following numbers of shares were bought back:

       
Date shares bought back (pieces) Average price (?) Market value total (?)
29.06.2020 4,250 76.97 327,132.70
30.06.2020 1,600 78.39 125,424.96
       
Total 5,850 77.36 452,557.66
 

The shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft were acquired by a bank commissioned by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft to acquire the shares exclusively in electronic trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange (Xetra).

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 are available on the website of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (https://hochtief.com/share-buyback).

Essen, July 6, 2020
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board


06.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
Alfredstraße 236
45133 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.hochtief.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1087157  06.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1087157&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
