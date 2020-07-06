HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure in accordance with Art 5 (1) b) and (3) of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 in conjunction with Art 2 (2) and (3) Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 of the Commission

Information on stock buyback

July 6, 2020

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, Essen, Germany

WKN: 607000

ISIN: DE0006070006

In the period from June 29, 2020 until including June 30, 2020 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft acquired a total of 5,850 shares under the terms of its current stock buyback program. The aggregate number of shares acquired by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft under the terms of its current stock buyback program to date amounts to 1,512,607.

The following numbers of shares were bought back:

Date shares bought back (pieces) Average price (?) Market value total (?) 29.06.2020 4,250 76.97 327,132.70 30.06.2020 1,600 78.39 125,424.96 Total 5,850 77.36 452,557.66

The shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft were acquired by a bank commissioned by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft to acquire the shares exclusively in electronic trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange (Xetra).

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 are available on the website of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (https://hochtief.com/share-buyback).

Essen, July 6, 2020

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board