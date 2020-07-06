HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure in accordance with Art 5 (1) b) and (3) of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 in conjunction with Art 2 (2) and (3) Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Information on stock buyback
July 6, 2020
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft, Essen, Germany
WKN: 607000
ISIN: DE0006070006
In the period from June 29, 2020 until including June 30, 2020 HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft acquired a total of 5,850 shares under the terms of its current stock buyback program. The aggregate number of shares acquired by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft under the terms of its current stock buyback program to date amounts to 1,512,607.
The following numbers of shares were bought back:
|
|
|
|
|Date
|shares bought back (pieces)
|Average price (?)
|Market value total (?)
|29.06.2020
|4,250
|76.97
|327,132.70
|30.06.2020
|1,600
|78.39
|125,424.96
|
|
|
|
|Total
|5,850
|77.36
|452,557.66
The shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft were acquired by a bank commissioned by HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft to acquire the shares exclusively in electronic trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange (Xetra).
Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052 are available on the website of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (https://hochtief.com/share-buyback).
Essen, July 6, 2020
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board