HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF

(HOT)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hochtief, ACS Sink After Australian Subsidiary Disappoints

07/18/2019 | 04:07am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Shares in Hochtief and parent company Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC) fell sharply Thursday after their Australian subsidiary CIMIC Group reported disappointing first-half results.

CIMIC closed 19% lower Thursday after first-half earnings failed to meet expectations. While group profit ticked up on the year, pretax profit for its construction business fell by 15%, leading Macquarie to downgrade the stock to hold from buy.

At 0744GMT Hochtief, which holds a 73% stake in CIMIC, traded 9.2% lower at EUR96.85, making it the second-biggest loser on the Stoxx Europe 600. ACS, which holds slightly more than 50% of Hochtief, was down 4.9% at EUR36.28.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS, S.A. -2.80% 38.15 End-of-day quote.12.77%
ATLANTIA 0.08% 24.1 End-of-day quote.33.37%
CIMIC GROUP LTD -18.98% 37.09 End-of-day quote.5.46%
HOCHTIEF -10.51% 95.2 Delayed Quote.-9.43%
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD -1.18% 126.7 End-of-day quote.18.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.46% 386.02 Delayed Quote.15.24%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.46% 826.96 Delayed Quote.17.79%
