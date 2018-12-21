Hochtief : CIMIC Group Companies To Deliver Taswater's Capital Works mehr

Log in
Xetra  >  Hochtief    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF (HOT)
My previous session
News 
Hochtief : CIMIC Group Companies To Deliver Taswater's Capital Works

12/21/2018

UGL, CPB Contractors and TasWater will establish an alliance to manage infrastructure planning, project development and delivery of capital works across TasWater's regional asset network in Tasmania. Part of the alliance is the commitment to utilising and building local capability and capacity by prioritising local business participation. TasWater's capital program includes works on water and wastewater treatment plants, water networks, dams and water storage, and general asset renewal programs.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: 'Backed by CPB Contractors' experience in major project design and construction, and UGL's water sector expertise, we are pleased to partner with TasWater to manage the delivery of world-class infrastructure for the people of Tasmania.'

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: 'This is a great opportunity to collaborate with TasWater in developing and delivering essential water infrastructure across its network. Through our water industry capability, we will optimise capital delivery through innovative infrastructure planning and project development.'

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: 'For more than 50 years, CPB Contractors and UGL have joined forces to successfully deliver water projects across Australia. As an alliance partner, we will bring our expertise along with that of the CIMIC Group to benefit TasWater and the wider Tasmanian community.'

UGL and CPB Contractors are currently working in partnership to deliver the Western Treatment Plant Stage Two Upgrade for Melbourne Water in Victoria, as well as numerous rail and infrastructure projects across Australia.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 08:34:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 529 M
EBIT 2018 998 M
Net income 2018 554 M
Finance 2018 1 308 M
Yield 2018 4,23%
P/E ratio 2018 13,93
P/E ratio 2019 12,46
EV / Sales 2018 0,28x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 7 976 M
Chart HOCHTIEF
Duration : Period :
Hochtief Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHTIEF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 157 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Chairman-Executive Board
Pedro José López Jiménez Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Ignacio Legorburo Chief Operating Officer
Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Ángel Manuel García Altozano Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOCHTIEF-23.51%9 136
VINCI-16.12%48 762
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-3.46%37 816
LARSEN & TOUBRO13.74%28 640
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-15.92%25 293
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-13.11%23 579
