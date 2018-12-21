Hochtief : CIMIC Group Companies To Deliver Taswater's Capital Works mehr

UGL, CPB Contractors and TasWater will establish an alliance to manage infrastructure planning, project development and delivery of capital works across TasWater's regional asset network in Tasmania. Part of the alliance is the commitment to utilising and building local capability and capacity by prioritising local business participation. TasWater's capital program includes works on water and wastewater treatment plants, water networks, dams and water storage, and general asset renewal programs.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: 'Backed by CPB Contractors' experience in major project design and construction, and UGL's water sector expertise, we are pleased to partner with TasWater to manage the delivery of world-class infrastructure for the people of Tasmania.'

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: 'This is a great opportunity to collaborate with TasWater in developing and delivering essential water infrastructure across its network. Through our water industry capability, we will optimise capital delivery through innovative infrastructure planning and project development.'

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: 'For more than 50 years, CPB Contractors and UGL have joined forces to successfully deliver water projects across Australia. As an alliance partner, we will bring our expertise along with that of the CIMIC Group to benefit TasWater and the wider Tasmanian community.'

UGL and CPB Contractors are currently working in partnership to deliver the Western Treatment Plant Stage Two Upgrade for Melbourne Water in Victoria, as well as numerous rail and infrastructure projects across Australia.

