HOCHTIEF

(HOT)
Hochtief : CIMIC Group companies preferred for Cross River Rail Tunnel, Stations and Development package mehr

04/04/2019

The Pulse consortium will deliver tunnelling works, new underground stations and ongoing maintenance services for the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail project.

CIMIC Group has led the development of Pulse's proposal. Pacific Partnerships is the lead sponsor and will provide 49% of the equity finance, with 51% to be provided by DIF, BAM PPP PGGM and Ghella Investments & Partnerships.

CPB Contractors will deliver the design and construction in a joint venture with Ghella and BAM International with UGL delivering the mechanical and electrical (M&E) works. UGL will also provide maintenance services for the project over 24 years.

Revenue to the CIMIC Group companies will be approximately half of the project value and will be finalised at contract execution which will occur in the coming months.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: 'CIMIC Group is Australia's premier rail infrastructure and services provider. Our end-to-end capability enables us to finance, design, construct and maintain the new tunnels and rail stations combining the collective expertise of Pacific Partnerships, UGL and CPB Contractors.

'It's our privilege to work with the Cross River Rail Delivery Authority to deliver high-quality rail assets and services for Southern Queensland, enabling a world class public transport system across the entire region.'

Pacific Partnerships Managing Director Martin D'Uva said: 'Our integrated approach positions us to provide a seamless, whole-of-life solution that achieves value for money outcomes for our clients. We're proud to help deliver the Cross River Rail project which will unlock existing bottlenecks into the Brisbane CBD and ensure passengers benefit from a safe and efficient rail service.'

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: 'CPB Contractors has a strong track record of delivering high-quality rail construction across Australia. Our team will bring this experience and skills to safely deliver this important project for South East Queensland.'

UGL said: 'This project underlines our position as the leading provider of mechanical and electrical and rail maintenance services in Australia. We're committed to working as a long-term partner with the local community to generate ongoing employment and business opportunities.'

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 07:51:04 UTC
