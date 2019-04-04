Log in
Hochtief : CIMIC Group companies preferred for Cross River Rail's Rail, Integration and Systems package mehr

04/04/2019 | 03:52am EDT

The RIS package, a part of the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail project, will provide critical operational, signalling and other support systems for the new 10.2 kilometre Cross River Rail link.

The Alliance to deliver the RIS package comprises CPB Contractors and UGL, Jacobs and AECOM. Revenue to the CIMIC Group companies will be confirmed at contract execution.

CIMIC Group said: 'Queensland's landmark Cross River Rail project will reinforce CIMIC Group's reputation as Australia's leading rail provider.

'CPB Contractors and UGL will leverage their strong experience to ensure seamless delivery of the essential support works and systems to facilitate the operation of Cross River Rail.'

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: 'The award of the RIS Alliance partnership continues UGL's strong involvement in collaborative relationships with our key clients. On RIS we look forward to delivering a fully integrated solution on this complex major rail project for the Queensland Government. UGL welcomes the opportunity to work with the Cross River Rail Delivery Authority and Queensland Rail.'

CPB Contractors said: 'CPB Contractors is proud to continue our long history of delivering rail infrastructure in Queensland rail by adding this landmark project to our current portfolio of major rail projects in Victoria and New South Wales.'

Crucial to the overall delivery of the Cross River Rail project, the RIS package will deliver the design, supply and installation of the supporting rail systems and brownfield works to integrate Cross River Rail into the wider Queensland Rail train network.

The package includes:

  • An upgrade of the existing Exhibition Station;
  • Augmentation of Mayne Yard; and
  • Rail operational systems, signalling and telecommunication works across the Cross River Rail project.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 07:51:04 UTC
