Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors awarded $119m Northern Road upgrade Stage 6 mehr

Revenue to CPB Contractors will be approximately $119 million.

In Western Sydney, CPB Contractors is currently delivering Stage 5 of The Northern Road upgrade, between Luddenham and Glenmore Park and, together with its joint venture partners, is delivering Stage 1 of the Parramatta Light Rail as well as the early earthworks for Western Sydney Airport.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: 'Through CPB Contractors, CIMIC Group has a long track record of delivering high-quality roads and transport projects. We'll continue to work closely with the Australian and State governments to provide important infrastructure for future generations.'

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: 'Through the delivery of our projects, CPB Contractors connect communities in many ways, and our team is proud to be delivering improved infrastructure for the people of Western Sydney.

'Our current work on Stage 5 of The Northern Road upgrade will help facilitate the smooth and safe provision of this important project and provide the local community with certainty of delivery.'

The Northern Road is a key north-south road corridor between Liverpool and Penrith.

CPB Contractors will upgrade 3.6 kilometres of existing two-lane road to deliver a four-lane divided road, upgrade 2.5km of local arterial roads and adjust public utilities.

The corridor intersects with major roads such as the Great Western Highway, M4 Motorway, M12 (proposed), Elizabeth Drive, Bringelly Road, and Camden Valley Way.

Construction is expected to commence mid this year and conclude in 2021.