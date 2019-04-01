Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hochtief    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF

(HOT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors awarded $119m Northern Road upgrade Stage 6 mehr

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 04:02am EDT

Revenue to CPB Contractors will be approximately $119 million.

In Western Sydney, CPB Contractors is currently delivering Stage 5 of The Northern Road upgrade, between Luddenham and Glenmore Park and, together with its joint venture partners, is delivering Stage 1 of the Parramatta Light Rail as well as the early earthworks for Western Sydney Airport.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: 'Through CPB Contractors, CIMIC Group has a long track record of delivering high-quality roads and transport projects. We'll continue to work closely with the Australian and State governments to provide important infrastructure for future generations.'

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: 'Through the delivery of our projects, CPB Contractors connect communities in many ways, and our team is proud to be delivering improved infrastructure for the people of Western Sydney.

'Our current work on Stage 5 of The Northern Road upgrade will help facilitate the smooth and safe provision of this important project and provide the local community with certainty of delivery.'

The Northern Road is a key north-south road corridor between Liverpool and Penrith.

CPB Contractors will upgrade 3.6 kilometres of existing two-lane road to deliver a four-lane divided road, upgrade 2.5km of local arterial roads and adjust public utilities.

The corridor intersects with major roads such as the Great Western Highway, M4 Motorway, M12 (proposed), Elizabeth Drive, Bringelly Road, and Camden Valley Way.

Construction is expected to commence mid this year and conclude in 2021.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:01:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOCHTIEF
04:02aHOCHTIEF : CIMIC's CPB Contractors awarded $119m Northern Road upgrade Stage 6 m..
PU
04:02aHOCHTIEF : CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins NZ$221m Christchurch Metro Sports Facili..
PU
03/28EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Rise As ECB Mulls Tiered Rates; Deutsche Bank..
DJ
03/18HOCHTIEF : CIMIC's Thiess wins $1.7b contract in Botswana mehr
PU
03/15HOCHTIEF : CIMIC´s UGL secures $190m Karratha Gas Plant contract mehr
PU
02/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : J&J, UBS, YouTube, Standard Chartered
02/18Vinci SA Joint Venture Gets EUR2.9 Billion Virginia Road Upgrade Contract
DJ
02/14HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
02/08HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
02/06HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 25 235 M
EBIT 2019 1 089 M
Net income 2019 655 M
Finance 2019 1 983 M
Yield 2019 4,73%
P/E ratio 2019 13,99
P/E ratio 2020 13,16
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capitalization 9 113 M
Chart HOCHTIEF
Duration : Period :
Hochtief Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHTIEF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 155 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Chairman-Executive Board
Pedro José López Jiménez Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Ignacio Legorburo Chief Operating Officer
Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Ángel Manuel García Altozano Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOCHTIEF9.60%10 223
VINCI20.41%58 212
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.37%38 287
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.63%28 089
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD10.18%26 496
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD4.01%24 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About