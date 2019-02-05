Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins $107m Wagga Wagga health works mehr

02/05/2019 | 03:54am EST

The project will generate revenue of $107 million to the CIMIC Group.

Construction is expected to commence in February this year, with operational commissioning scheduled for late 2020.

The project win follows the recent award to CPB Contractors of the $116 million Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion Main Works and the 2018 completion of Sydney's Northern Beaches Hospital.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Michael Wright said: 'CIMIC Group is continuing to demonstrate its outstanding capability in the delivery of health facilities across Australia.

'Through CPB Contractors, we're committed to providing infrastructure to meet these vital community needs both now and for future generations.'

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: 'CPB Contractors will bring the valuable experience from our other hospital projects to deliver a first-class facility for the people of Wagga Wagga and surrounding areas.

'We look forward to continuing our strong working relationship with NSW Health Infrastructure to ensure the safe and timely delivery of this important project.'

The WWHS3 Redevelopment Project will consolidate important sub-acute, ambulatory, community and primary health services on a single site, meeting the needs of communities in the wider Murrumbidgee Local Health District into the future.

The project includes:

  • A new five-storey ambulatory care building adjacent to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital;
  • 28 aged care beds, 24 rehabilitation beds, a 24-bed mental health inpatient unit and a 20-chair renal dialysis unit;
  • An education area including library, conference rooms and a lecture theatre; and
  • A basement carpark.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 08:53:09 UTC
