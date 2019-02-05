Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins $107m Wagga Wagga health works mehr

The project will generate revenue of $107 million to the CIMIC Group.

Construction is expected to commence in February this year, with operational commissioning scheduled for late 2020.

The project win follows the recent award to CPB Contractors of the $116 million Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion Main Works and the 2018 completion of Sydney's Northern Beaches Hospital.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Michael Wright said: 'CIMIC Group is continuing to demonstrate its outstanding capability in the delivery of health facilities across Australia.

'Through CPB Contractors, we're committed to providing infrastructure to meet these vital community needs both now and for future generations.'

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: 'CPB Contractors will bring the valuable experience from our other hospital projects to deliver a first-class facility for the people of Wagga Wagga and surrounding areas.

'We look forward to continuing our strong working relationship with NSW Health Infrastructure to ensure the safe and timely delivery of this important project.'

The WWHS3 Redevelopment Project will consolidate important sub-acute, ambulatory, community and primary health services on a single site, meeting the needs of communities in the wider Murrumbidgee Local Health District into the future.

The project includes: