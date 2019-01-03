Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins $116m Coffs Harbour hospital expansion main works mehr

The project, which will include a new five-storey clinical services building, will generate revenue of approximately $116 million to CPB Contractors.

Construction is expected to commence in April 2019 and conclude by the end of 2021.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Michael Wright said: 'This project further builds on the CIMIC Group's strong track record in delivering health infrastructure across Australasia through CPB Contractors.

'We're particularly proud to be making this contribution to the quality of life and health care in this rapidly growing and important part of regional NSW.'

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: 'The Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion project builds on CPB Contractors' recent successful construction of Sydney's Northern Beaches Hospital and our ongoing work at Nepean Hospital.

'We're committed to working closely with NSW Health Infrastructure to ensure the safe and timely delivery of this important project.'

The Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion Main Works will include: