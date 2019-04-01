Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins NZ$221m Christchurch Metro Sports Facility mehr

Log in
HOCHTIEF

(HOT)
Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins NZ$221m Christchurch Metro Sports Facility

04/01/2019 | 04:02am EDT

The contract will generate revenue of approximately NZ$221million to CPB Contractors.

The three-building facility will cater to local and international events, with construction including a 10-lane competition pool with seating for 1,000 spectators, swim leisure area, nine indoor netball and basketball courts and a show court with retractable seating for 2,500 spectators.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: 'This project continues CPB Contractors' long track record of providing important infrastructure in New Zealand.

'In particular, CPB Contractors has taken a leading role delivering critical infrastructure for the Christchurch community, including the Christchurch Hospital Acute Services Building and Te Pae the Christchurch convention and exhibition centre, both currently in delivery.'

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: 'As a leading construction company in New Zealand, CPB Contractors draws on local experience and international expertise to deliver leading infrastructure projects providing sustained social and economic benefits.

'CPB Contractors is strongly focused on providing opportunities for local businesses and working closely with ?t?karo Ltd to safely deliver this important new facility.'

Construction is scheduled to commence in May 2019 and be completed late 2021.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:01:13 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 25 235 M
EBIT 2019 1 089 M
Net income 2019 655 M
Finance 2019 1 983 M
Yield 2019 4,73%
P/E ratio 2019 13,99
P/E ratio 2020 13,16
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
Capitalization 9 113 M
Chart HOCHTIEF
Duration : Period :
Hochtief Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHTIEF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 155 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Chairman-Executive Board
Pedro José López Jiménez Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Ignacio Legorburo Chief Operating Officer
Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Ángel Manuel García Altozano Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOCHTIEF9.60%10 223
VINCI20.41%58 212
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.37%38 287
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.63%28 089
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD10.18%26 496
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD4.01%24 042
