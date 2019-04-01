Hochtief : CIMIC's CPB Contractors wins NZ$221m Christchurch Metro Sports Facility mehr

The contract will generate revenue of approximately NZ$221million to CPB Contractors.

The three-building facility will cater to local and international events, with construction including a 10-lane competition pool with seating for 1,000 spectators, swim leisure area, nine indoor netball and basketball courts and a show court with retractable seating for 2,500 spectators.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: 'This project continues CPB Contractors' long track record of providing important infrastructure in New Zealand.

'In particular, CPB Contractors has taken a leading role delivering critical infrastructure for the Christchurch community, including the Christchurch Hospital Acute Services Building and Te Pae the Christchurch convention and exhibition centre, both currently in delivery.'

CPB Contractors Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: 'As a leading construction company in New Zealand, CPB Contractors draws on local experience and international expertise to deliver leading infrastructure projects providing sustained social and economic benefits.

'CPB Contractors is strongly focused on providing opportunities for local businesses and working closely with ?t?karo Ltd to safely deliver this important new facility.'

Construction is scheduled to commence in May 2019 and be completed late 2021.