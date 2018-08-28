Hochtief : CIMIC's Leighton Asia wins A$140m Philippines tollway project mehr

Revenue to Leighton Asia, which is part of CIMIC Group construction company CPB Contractors, will be approximately A$140 million1.

Advanced works have commenced and the project is scheduled to be completed in late 2019.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: 'Leighton Asia has been involved in the ongoing development of the NLEX infrastructure project since the first phase of construction in 1998.

'The award of this further work reflects our productive and enduring relationship with both Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) and its subsidiary, NLEX Corporation, and is a testament to the high-quality transport infrastructure solutions we provide.'

CPB Contractors and Leighton Asia Managing Director Juan Santamaria said: 'We are pleased to continue to deliver critical infrastructure developments in the Philippines, bringing a collaborative approach with our clients to achieve innovative and cost-efficient project solutions.'

Construction works include a 2.6km dual, elevated tollway to link the existing NLEX Segment 10 Road to the R10 Road and provide a continuation of Harbour Link, as well as various ramps, roadworks, electrical and mechanical works and landscaping.

Leighton Asia's Philippines business is also working with MPTC subsidiary MPCALA Holdings Inc. to build the 28km, four-lane Cavite Laguna Expressway.

1Using the exchange rate of A$1=PHP39