HOCHTIEF    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF (HOT)
  Report  
News 
News

Hochtief : CIMIC's Sedgman wins $155m coal contract in Queensland mehr

01/09/2019 | 04:19am EST

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract will deliver an expansion on the first phase of the project, which Sedgman was awarded in February 2018, and includes the duplication of the existing coal handling and processing plant.

The contract will generate revenue of $155 million for CIMIC Group.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: 'The CIMIC Group has a long standing and successful relationship with QCoal which started in 2007, providing EPC services through Sedgman and mining services through Thiess.

'This latest contract demonstrates Sedgman's ability to deliver positive and consistent outcomes for QCoal, and is a testament to the Sedgman team's focus on delivering enduring value for our clients.'

Sedgman Managing Director Grant Fraser said: 'We are pleased to continue our strong, long-term relationship with QCoal and look forward to assisting with the expansion of the Byerwen mine in a timeframe that optimises QCoal's benefit.'

Early work has commenced and the project will conclude in early 2020.

The Byerwen mine site is located 20 kilometres west of Glenden in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 09:18:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 23 681 M
EBIT 2018 966 M
Net income 2018 559 M
Finance 2018 1 308 M
Yield 2018 4,11%
P/E ratio 2018 14,56
P/E ratio 2019 13,15
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 8 249 M
Chart HOCHTIEF
Duration : Period :
Hochtief Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHTIEF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 153 €
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Chairman-Executive Board
Pedro José López Jiménez Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Ignacio Legorburo Chief Operating Officer
Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Ángel Manuel García Altozano Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOCHTIEF1.27%9 454
VINCI1.56%49 393
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.70%35 155
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.74%27 711
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD2.71%23 729
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD0.72%22 996
