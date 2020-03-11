Hochtief : CIMIC's UGL awarded $180m in rail contracts in NSW and SA read more

CIMIC Group company UGL has been awarded two rail sector contracts, generating total revenue of more than $180 million.

As part of a consortium, UGL been awarded a contract for the operations and maintenance of Adelaide's North - South tram and bus network. The consortium consists of Transit Systems, UGL and John Holland, and will perform operations and maintenance on the Adelaide trams network for eight years from July 2020.

Additionally, UGL has secured a contract to manufacture new locomotives for Qube Logistics, over a period of 18 months. The new locomotives will be built in Newcastle, NSW.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Juan Santamaria said: 'Our selection by the Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure to operate and maintain Adelaide's trams is testament to UGL's expertise and experience in the heavy and light rail industry and our ability to deliver safe and reliable transportation for the travelling public.

'UGL's long history of manufacturing is key to our success in Newcastle. We're proud that UGL has had a presence in in NSW for more than 120 years, including a strong presence in Newcastle.'

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: 'UGL has a reputation for the manufacture, operations and maintenance of heavy and light rail across Australia. These contracts extend our light rail capability alongside our Adelaide heavy rail presence and commence our relationship with Qube Logistics. UGL has a strong reputation for quality and safety and we look forward to exhibiting that through these manufacturing, maintenance and operations contracts.'