Hochtief : CIMIC's UGL secures $180m in maintenance services contracts

22 JULY 2020 CIMIC'S UGL SECURES $180M IN MAINTENANCE SERVICES CONTRACTS

UGL, a CIMIC Group company, has secured new contracts and extensions for maintenance and turnaround services contracts in Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria.

The new work has a combined revenue of approximately $180 million and includes:

A multi-year extension of its maintenance, projects and shutdown services contract with GLNG Operations Pty Ltd for its Queensland Curtis Island facility;

A multi-year extension to its framework agreement with Esso Australia Pty Ltd for the provision of operations and maintenance services on non-producing offshore platforms located in Bass Strait, offshore Victoria;

A multi-year contract with bp Kwinana for the supply of electrical and mechanical labour and support management comprising planners, engineers and supervisors for 2021 major turnaround / shutdown work;

An optioned multi-year extension to its contract with Viva Energy for the provision of maintenance services at the Geelong refinery; and

A new contract in Queensland which includes brownfield projects and operational services in the oil and gas sector.

Each of the contracts are effective from the first half of 2020.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Juan Santamaria said: "UGL has a strong reputation for maintenance and shutdown services, particularly in the Australian oil and gas sector. We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue developing strong partnerships with our clients, including our ongoing commitment to Viva Energy."

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: "These contract extensions are evidence of our strong relationships with our clients and we look forward to continuing to provide them with a safe and reliable service."

