HOCHTIEF

(HOT)
Hochtief : CIMIC's UGL secures $180m in maintenance services contracts

07/22/2020 | 03:06am EDT

22 JULY 2020

CIMIC'S UGL SECURES $180M IN MAINTENANCE

SERVICES CONTRACTS

UGL, a CIMIC Group company, has secured new contracts and extensions for maintenance and turnaround services contracts in Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria.

The new work has a combined revenue of approximately $180 million and includes:

  • A multi-year extension of its maintenance, projects and shutdown services contract with GLNG Operations Pty Ltd for its Queensland Curtis Island facility;
  • A multi-year extension to its framework agreement with Esso Australia Pty Ltd for the provision of operations and maintenance services on non-producing offshore platforms located in Bass Strait, offshore Victoria;
  • A multi-year contract with bp Kwinana for the supply of electrical and mechanical labour and support management comprising planners, engineers and supervisors for 2021 major turnaround / shutdown work;
  • An optioned multi-year extension to its contract with Viva Energy for the provision of maintenance services at the Geelong refinery; and
  • A new contract in Queensland which includes brownfield projects and operational services in the oil and gas sector.

Each of the contracts are effective from the first half of 2020.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Juan Santamaria said: "UGL has a strong reputation for maintenance and shutdown services, particularly in the Australian oil and gas sector. We are pleased to have the opportunity to continue developing strong partnerships with our clients, including our ongoing commitment to Viva Energy."

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: "These contract extensions are evidence of our strong relationships with our clients and we look forward to continuing to provide them with a safe and reliable service."

ENDS

Issued by CIMIC Group Limited ABN 57 004 482 982 www.cimic.com.au Authorised by the CIMIC Group Continuous Disclosure Committee

Contacts

Mr Justin Grogan, Investor Relations T+61 2 9925 6628

Ms Fiona Tyndall, Communications T+61 2 9925 6188

CIMIC Group (ASX:CIM) is an engineering-led construction, mining, services and public private partnerships leader working across the lifecycle of assets, infrastructure and resources projects. CIMIC Group comprises our construction business CPB Contractors, including Leighton Asia and Broad, our mining and mineral processing companies Thiess and Sedgman, our services specialist UGL and our public private partnerships arm Pacific Partnerships - all supported by our in-house engineering consultancy EIC Activities. Our mission is to generate sustainable shareholder returns by delivering innovative and competitive solutions for clients and safe, fulfilling careers for our people. With a history since 1899, and around 40,000 people in 20 countries, we strive to be known for our principles of Integrity, Accountability, Innovation and Delivery,

underpinned by Safety. CIMIC is a member of the S&P/ASX 100 index, the Dow Jones Sustainability Australia Index and FTSE4Good.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 07:05:03 UTC
