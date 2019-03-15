Hochtief : CIMIC´s UGL secures $190m Karratha Gas Plant contract mehr

Log in
Hochtief : CIMIC´s UGL secures $190m Karratha Gas Plant contract

0
03/15/2019 | 05:24am EDT

The new contract works will generate additional revenue to UGL of approximately $190 million, and includes two further multi-year extension options. UGL has provided services at the plant since 2015.

The joint venture, between UGL and Cape, will provide brownfields implementation services including planning and execution of work scope for mechanical, electrical and instrumentation, access, fire protection application, blasting and painting, cladding and insulation.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: 'Securing this contract reflects UGL's depth of experience in industrial maintenance and asset management, and CIMIC Group's commitment to our longstanding relationship with Woodside Energy.'

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: 'UGL is pleased to have secured this extension and we look forward to continuing to support Woodside in delivering safe and innovative services on this extensive project.'

Located 1,260 kilometres north of Perth, Western Australia the KGP plant includes five LNG processing trains, two domestic gas trains, six condensate stabilisation units, three LPG fractionation units as well as storage and loading facilities for LNG, LPG and condensate. The plant has the capacity to produce 12,000 tonnes of domestic gas per day.

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 09:23:07 UTC
