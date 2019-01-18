Hochtief : CIMIC's UGL secures $200m in maintenance services contracts mehr

These new contracts will generate a combined revenue to UGL of approximately $200 million and be executed over a multiple-year period.

The contracts will deliver:



Maintenance and turnaround services at the Chevron operated Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities in Western Australia, where UGL will deliver mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and access services for maintenance, plant turnaround and brownfield execution services.

Extension of integrated services for structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation for existing clients in Western Australia

An extension of scope for maintenance and project-related services for an existing client's assets across Victoria.

CIMIC Group Chief Executive Officer Michael Wright said: 'These contract awards exemplify the strength of UGL's solid client relationships and its position as a market leader in the delivery of maintenance and mechanical, electrical and instrumentation services to the oil and gas industry.'

UGL Managing Director Jason Spears said: 'We are proud of our close working partnerships with leaders in the oil and gas sector in Australia. These contracts reflect UGL's reputation for strong performance and safe delivery of maintenance and shutdown services.'