Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Hochtief    HOT   DE0006070006

HOCHTIEF

(HOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hochtief : Innovation platform Nexplore forms research cooperation with TU Darmstadt read more

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Press release
Innovation platform Nexplore forms research cooperation with TU Darmstadt
Essen
01.04.2020

Cooperation aimed at using Artificial Intelligence in construction

The HOCHTIEF company Nexplore has entered into a unique research partnership with Darmstadt Technical University. The cooperation, initially planned for a period of four years, will focus on how Artificial Intelligence can be used in the construction industry.

'With TU Darmstadt, we have found a renowned partner who stands for scientific excellence and research at top level in the field of Artificial Intelligence,' said David Koch, Managing Director of Nexplore. 'We expect this cooperation will deliver practice-oriented, implementable answers to current questions regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence, as well as solutions for the issues of the day after tomorrow. The cooperation with the scientists in Darmstadt will strengthen our role as one of the industry's technology leaders.'

For the cooperation with Nexplore to start on April 1, 2020, TU Darmstadt will set up the research laboratory AICO (Artificial Intelligence in Construction). 'Our goal is to mesh research in information technology and in the construction industry more closely,' explains Kristian Kersting, Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at TU Darmstadt's Department of Computer Science. 'Through the cooperation with Nexplore, we create a room for our scientists which respects the freedom of research while at the same time enabling the very practical use of the results.' The intensive exchange between research and industry is intended to lead to at least six joint research projects.

Nexplore was founded by HOCHTIEF in 2018 as a Group-wide platform for digital innovation and cooperates with scientists and leading universities worldwide in order to shape the transition into the digital future of construction and service activities. In addition to TU Darmstadt, the partners include, among others, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, the Technical University of Madrid (UPM), and Minnesota State University. In addition, Nexplore cooperates closely with the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI).

Disclaimer

Hochtief AG published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 09:15:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HOCHTIEF
05:16aHOCHTIEF : Innovation platform Nexplore forms research cooperation with TU Darms..
PU
03/30HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/12HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regu..
PU
03/12HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/11HOCHTIEF : CIMIC's UGL awarded $180m in rail contracts in NSW and SA read more
PU
03/11HOCHTIEF : CIMIC's UGL awarded $180m in rail contracts in NSW and SA mehr
PU
03/10HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : HOCHTIEF decides to conduct a share buy-back
AQ
03/09HOCHTIEF : Deutsche Borse includes HOCHTIEF in new index for sustainable compani..
AQ
03/09HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : HOCHTIEF decides to conduct a share buy-back progr..
PU
03/09HOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : HOCHTIEF decides to conduct a share buy-back read ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 25 865 M
EBIT 2020 1 079 M
Net income 2020 648 M
Finance 2020 2 212 M
Yield 2020 10,4%
P/E ratio 2020 6,60x
P/E ratio 2021 6,12x
EV / Sales2020 0,08x
EV / Sales2021 0,05x
Capitalization 4 260 M
Chart HOCHTIEF
Duration : Period :
Hochtief Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOCHTIEF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 124,11  €
Last Close Price 60,50  €
Spread / Highest target 189%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcelino Fernández Verdes Chairman-Executive Board
Pedro José López Jiménez Chairman-Supervisory Board
José Ignacio Legorburo Chief Operating Officer
Peter-Wilhelm Sassenfeld Chief Financial Officer
Ángel Manuel García Altozano Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOCHTIEF-46.79%4 682
VINCI-23.84%44 586
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.16%31 694
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-4.04%18 673
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.93%17 607
FERROVIAL0.00%17 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group