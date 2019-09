By Kim Richters



Hochtief subsidiary Cimic Group said Monday its construction business received a contract to expand and upgrade the Monash freeway in Australia.

The Australian company said that the contract for its subsidiary CPB Contractors includes adding 36 kilometres of new lanes and is worth around 761 million Australian dollars ($514.4 million).

Construction will start early next year and will be completed in 2022, it said.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com