Hochtief : Ventia secures road network contracts in Western Australia mehr

09/11/2018 | 10:07am CEST

The contracts will generate total revenue of approximately $280 million with Ventia's portion representing approximately $190 million.

The contracts are as follows:

State-wide Electrical Infrastructure Services Contract
Through Venture Smart Pty Ltd, Ventia in conjunction with Johnson Controls has secured the Main Roads WA State-wide Electrical Infrastructure Services contract. Venture Smart will provide planned and reactive maintenance of all Main Roads WA electrical assets, repair of damage to assets and a range of electrical upgrades and capital works related to these assets.

Set to commence in October 2018, Venture Smart's five-year contract will generate revenue of approximately $188 million.

Pilbara Rural Network Contract
Ventia will continue to deliver the regional sustainability objectives of Main Roads WA through securing the Pilbara Rural Network Contract (RNC) from November 2018.

As the incumbent for the region's current Integrated Services Arrangement (ISA), Ventia secured the new five-year, $95 million contract through its track record of strong service delivery and localised procurement and engagement with the Pilbara's community groups and businesses.

Ventia will continue to bring experienced, cost effective transport solutions across the Pilbara's 2,968km of roads and highways, the region representing 25% of the entire state.

Ventia's Chief Executive Officer, Mike Metcalfe said: 'We are very proud to be awarded these contracts with Mains Roads WA, and to build on our long-standing relationship.

'We are committed to working with local and indigenous suppliers, contractors and employees. The long-term benefits will be improved value for money, job creation, industry resilience and a skills legacy for Western Australia reflecting our track record of strong service delivery.'

Hochtief AG published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 08:06:06 UTC
