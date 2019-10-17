Log in
Höegh LNG Partners LP : Höegh LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions for the Third Quarter 2019

0
10/17/2019

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP (the "Partnership") (NYSE: HMLP) announced today that its board of directors (the "Board") has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $0.44 per unit for the common units. The distribution corresponds to an annualized distribution of $1.76 per unit.

The cash distribution for the common units will be paid on November 14, 2019 to all common unitholders of record as of the close of the business on October 31, 2019.

The Partnership also announced that the Board declared a cash distribution of $0.546875 per 8.75% Series A preferred unit. The cash distribution for the 8.75% Series A preferred units will be paid on November 15, 2019 to all 8.75% Series A preferred unitholders of record as of the close of the business on November 8, 2019.

Höegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Oslo Børs ticker: HLNG), a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of 9.7 years plus options as of September 30, 2019.

This press release includes statements that may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the registration statement filed by Höegh LNG Partners LP with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is available via the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Höegh LNG Partners LP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

Media contact:
Steffen Føreid
Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
+47 97557406
www.hoeghlngpartners.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoegh-lng-partners-lp-cash-distributions-for-the-third-quarter-2019-300940857.html

SOURCE Hoegh LNG Partners LP


© PRNewswire 2019
