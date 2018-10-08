Hoejgaard a/s : MT Højgaard – CEO takes up position earlier than announced

Press release

Anders Heine Jensen will take up the role of President and CEO on 1 Nov 2018

The Board of Directors of MT Højgaard A/S announces that Anders Heine Jensen will take up the role of

President and CEO of MTH GROUP already on 1 November 2018 compared with previously announced 1

December 2018 (announcement from 12 September 2018).

Until Anders Heine Jensen takes over, the management of the company continues to be handled by the chairmanship in close collaboration with Group management.

On his appointment as President and CEO, Anders Heine Jensen will resign from the Board of Directors of MT Højgaard A/S.

Contact: Any questions should be addressed to Ann-Louise Elkjær, Vice President Communications, on telephone +45 2033 8693.

MTH GROUP is one of the leading players in the construction and civil engineering industry in the Nor-dic countries. The Group undertakes projects in Denmark and focused activities in selected countries. The Group consists of the companies MT Højgaard, Enemærke & Petersen, Lindpro, Scandi Byg and Ajos as well as the partly-owned companies Greenland Contractors and Seth.

