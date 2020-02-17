Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Appoints Olivier Lefelle as Its Head of New Construction

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, today announces the appointment of Olivier Lefelle as Head of New Construction. He will oversee the construction of the two new production sites, H2 and H3, in Vendée and the Paris region respectively, each of which will have an annual production capacity of 250,000 tons of low-carbon cement.

Olivier Lefelle, 49, has substantial industrial experience. He began his career abroad at Sotralem, a subcontractor of Sidel, which is a supplier of solutions for packaging liquid foodstuffs, and then in 2001 joined Ovociel, a specialist in dairy processes. From 2004 to 2009, he was Maintenance Manager for the Lactalis group where he worked on modernizing packaging lines, notably for the Président brand. From 2009 to 2013, at the Terrena group, he continued to acquire industrial expertise as Technical Manager and then Head of Industrial Projects within the New Construction team. He subsequently joined a high-growth company, Europe Snacks, which has a number of industrial sites in France and abroad. During this period, Olivier Lefelle managed up to €20 million of investments each year, on complex process projects, from drawing up the specifications through to delivery. International experience acquired throughout his career has further enhanced his profile.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, state: “Olivier’s mission will be to oversee the construction of our H2 and H3 sites in France. This work will represent a decisive milestone in increasing the Company’s production capacity. It was important to recruit somebody who enjoys tackling industrial challenges to strengthen our teams. Olivier is passionate about project management, his previous experience has demonstrated his ability to use his cross-business skills in the designing of production sites and the continuous improvement of processes and maintenance. We are delighted that Olivier is joining Hoffmann Green to help us meet these crucial milestones”.

Olivier Lefelle, Head of New Construction, adds: “I am very pleased to be joining Hoffmann Green to carry out the ambitious industrial development projects the Company has set. The Company has a very exciting roadmap, and the innovative and disruptive sector on which the Company is positioned provides further motivation to rapidly deliver efficient sites capable of producing an additional 500,000 tons of cement a year by 2024”.

Upcoming investor event:

7th Portzamparc Mid & Small Cap annual Conference: April 1st, 2020 in Paris

Upcoming financial press release:

2019 revenue and results, on April 27, 2020 (after market)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

