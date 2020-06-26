Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies: Combined General Meeting

Log in
06/26/2020 | 12:09pm EDT

June 26, 2020, held behind closed doors

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, informs its shareholders that its Combined General Meeting was held behind closed doors, without the physical presence of its shareholders or other people allowed to assist, on Friday 26 June, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Bournezeau, France, and chaired by Mr. Eric Cougnaud, President of the Supervisory Board.

Following this Combined General Meeting, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies informs its shareholders that the number of shares held by shareholders who voted by post or by proxy was 11,642,040 out of the 13,592,517 shares with voting rights, representing a quorum of 85.65%.

All the resolutions of this Combined General Meeting were adopted.

The Company wishes to thank all its shareholders for their commitment and support.

The detailed results of the votes by resolution at this Combined General Meeting are as follows:

Resolution no

Resolutions

No of votes FOR

No of votes AGAINST

No of ABSTENTION

Votes % Result of the vote
Ordinary General Meeting

1

Examination and approval of the statutory financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019

19,578,462

0

0

For

100.00%

Resolution adopted
Against

0.00%

Abstention

0.00%

2

Examination and approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019

19,578,462

0

0

For

100.00%

Resolution adopted
Against

0.00%

Abstention

0.00%

3

Allocation of the result for the financial year ended 31 December, 2019

19,578,462

0

0

For

100.00%

Resolution adopted
Against

0.00%

Abstention

0.00%

4

Examination of the special report of the Statutory Auditors on regulated agreements and approval of the said report

19,549,586

28,876

0

For

99.85%

Resolution adopted
Against

0.15%

Abstention

0.00%

5

Reappointment of Mr Gil Briand as Supervisory Board member of the Company

19,364,855

213,607

0

For

98.91%

Resolution adopted
Against

1.09%

Abstention

0.00%

6

Reappointment of Mr Hervé Montjotin as Supervisory Board member of the Company

19,314,298

264,164

0

For

98.65%

Resolution adopted
Against

1.35%

Abstention

0.00%

7

Determination of the global annual compensation amount allocated the Supervisory Board members

19,549,586

28,876

0

For

99.85%

Resolution adopted
Against

0.15%

Abstention

0.00%

8

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to trade in the Company's shares

18,977,589

600,873

0

For

96.93%

Resolution adopted
Against

3.07%

Abstention

0.00%

Resolution no

Resolutions

No of votes FOR

No of votes AGAINST

No of ABSTENTION

Votes % Result of the vote
Extraordinary General Meeting

9

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue, with preferential subscription rights maintained, shares and/or securities giving access to new shares of the Company

19,467,186

111,276

0

For

99.43%

Resolution Adopted
Against

0.57%

Abstention

0.00%

10

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue, with preferential subscription rights cancelled, shares and/or securities giving access to new shares of the Company in accordance with Article L. 225-136 of the French Commercial Code (...)

19,212,029

366,433

0

For

98.13%

Resolution Adopted
Against

1.87%

Abstention

0.00%

11

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board to issue shares and/or securities giving access to new shares, with preferential subscription rights cancelled for the benefit of a category of people

18,771,073

807,389

0

For

95.88%

Resolution Adopted
Against

4.12%

Abstention

0.00%

12

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to increase, in accordance with Article L. 225-135-1 of the French Commercial Code, the number of shares to be issued in connection with the issuance or shares with or without preferential subscription rights

19,212,379

366,083

0

For

98.13%

Resolution Adopted
Against

1.87%

Abstention

0.00%

13

Delegation of authority to be granted to the Management Board for the purpose of issuing shares and/or securities dedicated to employees who are members of a company savings plan, with preferential subscription rights cancelled in favor of such employees (...)

19,429,938

148,524

0

For

99.24%

Resolution Adopted
Against

0.76%

Abstention

0.00%

14

Limits granted on cash issue authorisations

19,578,462

0

0

For

100.00%

Resolution Adopted
Against

0.00%

Abstention

0.00%

15

Delegation of powers to be granted to the Management Board for the purpose of issuing securities giving access to new shares of the Company, with preferential subscription rights cancelled, in connection with an exchange offer

18,760,579

817,883

0

For

95.82%

Resolution Adopted
Against

4.18%

Abstention

0.00%

16

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to make free allocations of shares with preferential subscription rights cancelled to eligible employees or corporate officers of the Company and affiliated companies

18,615,211

963,251

0

For

95.08%

Resolution Adopted
Against

4.92%

Abstention

0.00%

17

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to grant stock options to eligible employees or officers of the Company or of related companies

18,311,745

1,261,012

0

For

93.56%

Resolution Adopted
Against

6.44%

Abstention

0.00%

18

Delegation of powers to be granted to the Management Board to increase the share capital by incorporation of share premium, reserves or other items in accordance with Article L. 225-130 of the French Commercial Code

18,317,450

16,362

0

For

99.92%

Resolution Adopted
Against

0.08%

Abstention

0.00%

19

Authorization to be granted to the Management Board to reduce the share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

19,562,100

334,137

0

For

98.29%

Resolution Adopted
Against

1.71%

Abstention

0.00%

The minutes of this Combined General Meeting will be made available soon on the Company's website (in French) : https://www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/investisseurs/espace-actionnaires/assemblees-generales/

Financial calendar:

  • 2020 first-half sales and results, on October 5, 2020 (after market close)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.fr


© Business Wire 2020
