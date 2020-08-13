Holiday Island Announces Corporate Action

Holiday Island, Arkansas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2020) - Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: HIHID) - a development stage company operating in the land development sector of the market released the news today that it has received approval from FINRA to execute a 1:2,000 reverse split.

The Daily List Announcement Date was 08-10-20, and the Market Effective Date was 08-11-20.

Gene Thompson - CEO and Chief Strategist of Holiday Island Holdings said, "We believe this Corporate Action (Capitalization Table Reorganization) is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders".

The Company's main goals are to finalize suitable financing to acquire high yield recreation, residential, and commercial real estate in its target markets of Northwest Arkansas, and other parts of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Missouri.

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. will keep both its shareholders and public completely informed of the entire process as the details continue to develop. Please watch for press releases about the Company's progress. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.holidayislandholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

