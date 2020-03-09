Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HolidayCheck Group AG    HOC   DE0005495329

HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG

(HOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ad-hoc-News : HolidayCheck Group AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Stefan Winners resigns from position with effect from 23 June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

Munich, Germany, 9 March 2020,18:40 CET - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG, Mr. Stefan Winners, has just informed the company that he will resign from his position as a member and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2020. His decision is due to his departure from the Burda Group.

The Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG will propose a suitable successor for membership of the Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG in advance of the Annual General Meeting 2020.

About HolidayCheck Group AG:

HolidayCheck Group AG (ISIN DE005495329), Munich, Germany, is one of Europe's leading digital travel firms for holidaymakers. With a total workforce of around 490, HolidayCheck Group AG comprises HolidayCheck AG (which operates hotel review and travel booking portals by the same name), HC Touristik GmbH (which operates the travel agent HolidayCheck Reisen), Driveboo AG (which operates the car rental portals MietwagenCheck and Driveboo) and WebAssets B.V. (which operates the Zoover hotel review portals and the MeteoVista/WeerOnline weather portals). HolidayCheck Group's vision is to become the world's most holidaymaker-friendly company in the world.

Disclaimer

HolidayCheck Group AG published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 19:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
03:03pAD-HOC-NEWS : HolidayCheck Group AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Stefan Wi..
PU
01:45pHOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : HolidayCheck Group AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board..
EQ
06:10aHOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/04HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
EQ
03/02HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02/20HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information / mandatory post..
EQ
02/19AD-HOC-NEWS : HolidayCheck Group AG adopts share buy-back resolution
PU
02/19HOLIDAYCHECK : adopts share buy-back resolution
EQ
02/04HOLIDAYCHECK : RIU receives 16 awards from HolidayCheck
AQ
01/30AD-HOC-NEWS : HolidayCheck Group AG publishes preliminary financial results 2019..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 142 M
EBIT 2019 -4,40 M
Net income 2019 -3,90 M
Finance 2019 34,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -26,0x
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 94,1 M
Chart HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
HolidayCheck Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,38  €
Last Close Price 1,82  €
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 85,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georg Hesse Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Winners Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Scheuermann Chief Financial Officer
Nate Glissmeyer Chief Product Officer & SVP-Engineering
Dirk Altenbeck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG-32.34%118
INFORMA PLC-30.46%9 716
AXEL SPRINGER SE0.24%7 691
NEWS CORPORATION-22.07%6 534
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY16.51%6 237
SCHIBSTED-8.59%5 957
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group