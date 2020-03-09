Ad-hoc-News : HolidayCheck Group AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Stefan Winners resigns from position with effect from 23 June 2020

Munich, Germany, 9 March 2020,18:40 CET - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG, Mr. Stefan Winners, has just informed the company that he will resign from his position as a member and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2020. His decision is due to his departure from the Burda Group.

The Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG will propose a suitable successor for membership of the Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG in advance of the Annual General Meeting 2020.

