Corporate News : Extension of contract with CFO Markus Scheuermann

Munich, Germany, 25 July 2019 - The Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG has reappointed the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Markus Scheuermann and decided to extend his service contract.

Markus Scheuermann's contract, which expires on June 30, 2020, has been extended by another three and a half years in conjunction with his reappointment as a member of the Management Board until 31 December 2023. He has been Chief Financial Officer of HolidayCheck Group AG since May 2017.

The Members of the Supervisory Board look forward to continuing their cooperation with Markus Scheuermann.

About HolidayCheck Group AG:

HolidayCheck Group AG (ISIN DE005495329), Munich, Germany, is one of Europe's leading digital travel firms for holidaymakers. With a total workforce of around 450, HolidayCheck Group AG comprises HolidayCheck AG (which operates hotel review and travel booking portals by the same name), HC Touristik GmbH (which operates the travel agent HolidayCheck Reisen), Driveboo AG (which operates the car rental portal MietwagenCheck) and WebAssets B.V. (which operates the Zoover hotel review portals and the MeteoVista/WeerOnline weather portals). HolidayCheck Group's vision is to become the world's most holidaymaker-friendly company in the world.