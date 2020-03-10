Corporate News : HolidayCheck Group AG: Chairman of the Supervisory Board Stefan Winners resigns from position with effect from 23 June 2020 – search for successor initiated by the Supervisory Board

Munich, 10. März 2020 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG, Mr. Stefan Winners, informed the company yesterday evening that he would be resigning his position as a member and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2020. His decision is due to his departure from the Burda Group.

Stefan Winners initially worked as CEO of HolidayCheck Group AG (then trading under the name Tomorrow Focus AG) from 2005 to 2012 before moving to the Burda Group, the majority shareholder of the HolidayCheck Group, as a member of the Management Board at the beginning of 2013. During his time as CEO of Tomorrow Focus AG, the brands HolidayCheck, ElitePartner, jameda and Focus Online were acquired or significantly expanded.

In mid-2013, Winners was elected to the Supervisory Board of Tomorrow Focus AG and became Chairman. Following Stefan Winners' departure from the Management Board of the Burda Group at the end of 2019, he has now decided to resign from the Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG with effect from 23 June 2020.

'I would like to express my great regret for this step and at the same time, on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Mr Winners most sincerely for his excellent work and great commitment during his seven years as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Stefan Winners played a key role in the transformation of today's HolidayCheck Group AG into a travel group,' says Dr. Dirk Altenbeck, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG.

'Stefan Winners has always supported the Management Board with a great deal of dedication and with advice and support. His pronounced Internet expertise, strategic foresight, tenacity, and great passion for the HolidayCheck Group and its employees are what set him apart. On behalf of the entire Management Board and all employees, I would like to thank him most sincerely for his excellent cooperation and at the same time wish him all the best for the future', emphasized Georg Hesse, CEO of HolidayCheck Group AG.

The Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG met today for an extraordinary meeting to initiate the search for a suitable successor for membership of the Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG and then propose this to the company's Annual General Meeting on 23 June 2020.

