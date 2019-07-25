Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HolidayCheck Group AG    HOC   DE0005495329

HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG

(HOC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HolidayCheck Group AG: Extension of contract with CFO Markus Scheuermann

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 04:50am EDT

DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel
HolidayCheck Group AG: Extension of contract with CFO Markus Scheuermann

25.07.2019 / 10:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HolidayCheck Group AG: Extension of contract with CFO Markus Scheuermann

Munich, Germany, 25 July 2019 - The Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG has reappointed the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Markus Scheuermann and decided to extend his service contract.

Markus Scheuermann's contract, which expires on June 30, 2020, has been extended by another three and a half years in conjunction with his reappointment as a member of the Management Board until 31 December 2023. He has been Chief Financial Officer of HolidayCheck Group AG since May 2017.

The Members of the Supervisory Board look forward to continuing their cooperation with Markus Scheuermann.

About HolidayCheck Group AG:
HolidayCheck Group AG (ISIN DE005495329), Munich, Germany, is one of Europe's leading digital travel firms for holidaymakers. With a total workforce of around 450, HolidayCheck Group AG comprises HolidayCheck AG (which operates hotel review and travel booking portals by the same name), HC Touristik GmbH (which operates the travel agent HolidayCheck Reisen), Driveboo AG (which operates the car rental portal MietwagenCheck) and WebAssets B.V. (which operates the Zoover hotel review portals and the MeteoVista/WeerOnline weather portals). HolidayCheck Group's vision is to become the world's most holidaymaker-friendly company in the world.

Media and Investor Relations HolidayCheck Group AG
HolidayCheck Group AG
Armin Blohmann
Neumarkter Strasse 61
81673 München
Germany

phone: +49 (0)89 357 680 901
fax: +49 (0)89 357 680 999

email: armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com

www.holidaycheckgroup.com
http://twitter.com/HolidayCheckGrp
http://facebook.de/HolidayCheckGroup


25.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HolidayCheck Group AG
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 357680 901
Fax: +49 89 357680 999
E-mail: armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com
Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com
ISIN: DE0005495329
WKN: 549532
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 846737

 
End of News DGAP News Service

846737  25.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=846737&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
04:50aHOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Extension of contract with CFO Markus Scheuermann
EQ
07/19HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial..
EQ
07/12HOLIDAYCHECK : Anantaya Resorts and Spas bags high scores from HolidayCheck
AQ
07/03HOLIDAYCHECK : All four properties of Browns Hotels and Resorts awarded HolidayC..
AQ
07/02HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
06/05HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/04HOLIDAYCHECK : announces results of voting at this year's annual general meeting..
PU
05/10HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
05/08HOLIDAYCHECK : publishes results for first quarter of 2019
EQ
04/24HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 152 M
EBIT 2019 2,30 M
Net income 2019 2,70 M
Finance 2019 26,1 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 61,9x
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 151 M
Chart HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
HolidayCheck Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,98  €
Last Close Price 2,63  €
Spread / Highest target 90,1%
Spread / Average Target 51,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georg Hesse Chief Executive Officer
Markus Scheuermann Chief Financial Officer
Nate Glissmeyer Chief Product Officer & SVP-Engineering
Dirk Altenbeck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Döring Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG0.38%168
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)--.--%19 990
INFORMA PLC39.80%12 879
PEARSON-6.29%8 585
NEWS CORP19.56%7 889
AXEL SPRINGER SE25.56%7 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group