HolidayCheck Group AG: Extension of contract with CFO Markus Scheuermann
Munich, Germany, 25 July 2019 - The Supervisory Board of HolidayCheck Group AG has reappointed the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Markus Scheuermann and decided to extend his service contract.
Markus Scheuermann's contract, which expires on June 30, 2020, has been extended by another three and a half years in conjunction with his reappointment as a member of the Management Board until 31 December 2023. He has been Chief Financial Officer of HolidayCheck Group AG since May 2017.
The Members of the Supervisory Board look forward to continuing their cooperation with Markus Scheuermann.
About HolidayCheck Group AG:
HolidayCheck Group AG (ISIN DE005495329), Munich, Germany, is one of Europe's leading digital travel firms for holidaymakers. With a total workforce of around 450, HolidayCheck Group AG comprises HolidayCheck AG (which operates hotel review and travel booking portals by the same name), HC Touristik GmbH (which operates the travel agent HolidayCheck Reisen), Driveboo AG (which operates the car rental portal MietwagenCheck) and WebAssets B.V. (which operates the Zoover hotel review portals and the MeteoVista/WeerOnline weather portals). HolidayCheck Group's vision is to become the world's most holidaymaker-friendly company in the world.
Media and Investor Relations HolidayCheck Group AG
HolidayCheck Group AG
Armin Blohmann
Neumarkter Strasse 61
81673 München
Germany
phone: +49 (0)89 357 680 901
fax: +49 (0)89 357 680 999
email: armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com
www.holidaycheckgroup.com
http://twitter.com/HolidayCheckGrp
http://facebook.de/HolidayCheckGroup
25.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de