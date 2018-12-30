Log in
12/28 02:06:28 pm
2.65 EUR   +3.52%
2016TOMORROW FOCUS AG : annual earnings release
2014TOMORROW FOCUS AG : quaterly earnings release
2013TOMORROW FOCUS AG : quaterly earnings release
HolidayCheck Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/30/2018 | 10:35am CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2018 / 10:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Nathan Brent
Last name(s): Glissmeyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HolidayCheck Group AG

b) LEI
529900BRWKYJGX50N274 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005495329

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.575 EUR 950.18 EUR
2.59 EUR 47397.00 EUR
2.585 EUR 829.79 EUR
2.63 EUR 1117.75 EUR
2.64 EUR 12408.00 EUR
2.66 EUR 6118.00 EUR
2.65 EUR 7502.15 EUR
2.67 EUR 2013.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.6112 EUR 78336.0500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HolidayCheck Group AG
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Germany
Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48077  30.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
