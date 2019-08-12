HolidayCheck Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.08.2019 / 11:29

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Two Wins GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Winners Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HolidayCheck Group AG

b) LEI

529900BRWKYJGX50N274

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005495329

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.35 EUR 10755.95 EUR 2.35 EUR 11750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.3500 EUR 22505.9500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-08-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

