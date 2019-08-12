Log in
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG

(HOC)
HolidayCheck Group AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/12/2019 | 05:35am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.08.2019 / 11:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Two Wins GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Winners
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HolidayCheck Group AG

b) LEI
529900BRWKYJGX50N274 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005495329

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.35 EUR 10755.95 EUR
2.35 EUR 11750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.3500 EUR 22505.9500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-09; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


12.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HolidayCheck Group AG
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Germany
Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53185  12.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
