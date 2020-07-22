Log in
HolidayCheck Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/22/2020 | 04:40am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HolidayCheck Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HolidayCheck Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.07.2020 / 10:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HolidayCheck Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2020
Address: https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2020
Address: https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-reports/?lang=en

22.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HolidayCheck Group AG
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Germany
Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1099171  22.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1099171&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
