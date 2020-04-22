Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  HolidayCheck Group AG    HOC   DE0005495329

HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG

(HOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HolidayCheck Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HolidayCheck Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HolidayCheck Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

22.04.2020 / 09:17
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HolidayCheck Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 08, 2020
Address: https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/unternehmensberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 29, 2020
Address: https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-reports/?lang=en

22.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HolidayCheck Group AG
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Germany
Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1026957  22.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1026957&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
03:20aHOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly..
EQ
04/06HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/02HOLIDAYCHECK : stops its share buy-back programme
EQ
03/30HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/25HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [..
EQ
03/25CORPORATE NEWS : HolidayCheck Group AG publishes annual results for 2019 and pro..
PU
03/25HOLIDAYCHECK : publishes annual results for 2019 and provides outlook for the fi..
EQ
03/23HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/19HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pe..
EQ
03/16HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 27,0 M
EBIT 2020 -40,9 M
Net income 2020 -34,2 M
Finance 2020 3,55 M
Yield 2020 1,97%
P/E ratio 2020 -2,12x
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,75x
Capitalization 72,7 M
Chart HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
HolidayCheck Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 2,70  €
Last Close Price 1,27  €
Spread / Highest target 294%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Georg Hesse Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Winners Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Scheuermann Chief Financial Officer
Nate Glissmeyer Chief Product Officer & SVP-Engineering
Dirk Altenbeck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG-52.79%79
INFORMA PLC-50.26%7 031
AXEL SPRINGER SE-12.42%6 457
NEWS CORPORATION-40.35%5 293
SCHIBSTED-17.30%4 784
PEARSON PLC-27.36%4 570
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group