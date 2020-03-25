Log in
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG    HOC   DE0005495329

HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG

(HOC)
HolidayCheck Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03/25/2020 | 10:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HolidayCheck Group AG
HolidayCheck Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.03.2020 / 15:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HolidayCheck Group AG
Street: Neumarkter Str. 61
Postal code: 81673
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900BRWKYJGX50N274

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary Group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: M&G plc
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 March 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.6 % 0.53 % 4.13 % 58313628
Previous notification 3.97 % 0.18 % 4.15 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005495329 2098624 % 3.60 %
Total 2098624 3.60 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Lent Shares (Right of Recall) N/A N/A 310422 0.53 %
    Total 310422 0.53 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
M&G plc % % %
The Prudential Assurance Company Limited % % %
 
M&G plc % % %
M&G Group Limited % % %
M&G FA Limited % % %
M&G Investment Management Limited 3.60 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
25 March 2020


25.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HolidayCheck Group AG
Neumarkter Str. 61
81673 München
Germany
Internet: www.holidaycheckgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1006851  25.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1006851&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
