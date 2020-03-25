HolidayCheck Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HolidayCheck Group AG
25.03.2020 / 15:15
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
HolidayCheck Group AG
Street:
Neumarkter Str. 61
Postal code:
81673
City:
München Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900BRWKYJGX50N274
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Voluntary Group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: M&G plc City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 March 2020
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.6 %
0.53 %
4.13 %
58313628
Previous notification
3.97 %
0.18 %
4.15 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005495329
2098624
%
3.60 %
Total
2098624
3.60 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Lent Shares (Right of Recall)
N/A
N/A
310422
0.53 %
Total
310422
0.53 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
%
Total
%
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
M&G plc
%
%
%
The Prudential Assurance Company Limited
%
%
%
M&G plc
%
%
%
M&G Group Limited
%
%
%
M&G FA Limited
%
%
%
M&G Investment Management Limited
3.60 %
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
25 March 2020
