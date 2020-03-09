HolidayCheck Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Buyback of own shares - 2nd interim notification



In the period from 2 March 2020 until and including 6 March 2020 a total of 72,761 shares were purchased within the scope of the share buyback. Notice of commencement of this share buyback on 24 February 2020 was given by publication on 19 February 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The daily aggregated volumes of repurchased shares and the volume-weighted average purchase prices in the period from 2 March 2020 until and including 6 March 2020 are as follows:

Date Number of shares Volume-weighted average share purchase price in Euro 02/03/2020 5,000 1.85 03/03/2020 17,760 1.980191441 04/03/2020 20,000 1.92375 05/03/2020 20,000 1.955 06/03/2020 10,001 1.81749925

A total number of 129,161 shares have been repurchased within the scope of this buyback in the period from 24 February 2020 until and including 6 March 2020.

The buyback of shares has been carried out through a bank mandated by HolidayCheck Group AG through the electronic XETRA trading system.

More information on transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 are published on the website of HolidayCheck Group AG at www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-relations/share-buy-back/?lang=en

Munich, 9 March 2020

HolidayCheck Group AG



The Managing Board